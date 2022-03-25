Ethereum Price Surpasses $3,000, But Analysts Warn A Pullback Needs To Be Seen

The cryptocurrency market continues to advance on March 23 despite facing headwinds on multiple fronts. Right now, global conflict, rising inflation, and widespread economic uncertainty are affecting financial markets and help highlight the need for a diversified investment portfolio.

Altcoins have managed to gain some ground in recent days, led by Ethereum, the leading smart contract platform, which managed to climb back up to the important support and resistance zone at $3,000, where the bulls are now fighting for control.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here is a look at what various analysts in the market are saying about the way forward for Ether and whether or not further upside is expected in the near term.

Next test at USD 3,125

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe provided an overview of recent price action, well public the following graph shows “Ethereum Moving Up After Holding Crucial Level”.

ETH/USD 2-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Van de Poppe said:

“Looks to me like we’re going to test $3,125 next.”

But not all traders were so quick to seek a higher price target, including the pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Chartpunk’, who public the chart below highlighting the ten-day uptrend for Ethereum and warning against jumping into an overheated market.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

chartpunk said:

“Do not enter the market for FOMO. If you want to join the trend, look for the retest of the entry zone on this chart.”

Based on the highlighted area on the graph, Charpunk looks to re-enter around $2,975.

Sentiment is neutral to $3,287

Cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user A more measured approach to current price action was offered by ‘Mad Max Crypto’, who posted the following chart indicating a “neutral bias until the $3,287 mark flips”.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

This perspective was largely echoed by cryptocurrency advisor and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Altcoin Sherpa’, who public the chart below highlighting the series of highest lows and highest highs made by Ether.

ETH/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Altcoin Sherpa said;

“I think an argument can be made to break the structure of the market to the upside on the lower time frame charts, but personally I am looking forward to the higher levels. Regardless, the fundamentals of ETH2.0 will be solid coming soon.”

A possible pullback to $2,600

A final analysis on the lowest price levels to watch was addressed by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Follis’, who public the chart below suggesting the possibility of a pullback to $2,600.

ETH/USDT 8-day chart. Source: Twitter

folis said:

“Strong reaction from that sweep in supply, but most hourly time frames are bullish, and I expect more bulls as long as we don’t close below $2,800. The $2,600 area is interesting if we get a pullback, the 0.79 fib has done well within this macro range.”

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $1.919 trillion and the dominance rate for Bitcoin is 41.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

