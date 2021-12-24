Ethereum Prices: Support Holds on the Eve of Technical Deadlines

The question therefore is: will the fluctuations of Ethereum prolong their state of monotony even during the last week of November or will the market see a return of vivacity already over the next few days?

Numerous ETH options are due to expire tomorrow

As regards derivative products that have ETH as underlying, the date to be circled in the calendar is that relating to the imminent expiry of tomorrow 26/11. On that deadline a number of call options (= purchase rights) significantly higher than that of put options (= sales rights) have been negotiated.

This suggests that most traders are confident about Ethereum’s future prospects. In particular, the call options show a clear numerical dominance in the price ranges above 4000 dollars, while the put options were mainly negotiated with strikes on average below this level.

Since the price of Ethereum has stabilized above the $ 4000 line over the last few days, it is legitimate to expect a further flow of purchases due to the expiry of the options, such as to definitively consolidate the $ 4000 in support function.

A necessary condition for this to happen is that prices are able to maintain their current levels over the next 24-36 hours. Since the average volatility of Ethereum is still characterized by relatively low values, there is optimism about the fact that there will be no sharp retreat just now that derivatives are close to maturity. Interestingly, an uptrend is usually accompanied by constant volatility while, when this metric rises rapidly, it is usually associated with accelerating bearish price jerks.