Ethereum profitability close to 70% despite the most recent corrections

The profitability of the second largest cryptocurrency on the market remains high above average even after the crucial 50% correction in the past two weeks. According to data provided by IntoTheBlock regarding the composition of holders, 67% of all funds invested in the altcoin remain profitable even after Ether drops below $ 2,500, indicating that most of the market has entered the coin far below $ 3,000.

Furthermore, 2% of all holders are currently breaking even while 30% are facing losses. As previously suggested by on-chain data, most Ethereum holders have entered their assets slightly below $ 3,000. Regarding the composition of holders over time, Ether remains a long-term asset as most of its holders have invested heavily time ago. As the data suggests, over 59% of all altcoin holders opened their first position a year ago.

Although nearly 60% of all Ethereum holders are long-term investors, 35% of them started holding Ethereum less than a year ago, suggesting that they most likely entered the asset during its rise to the most recent high. historical. Unfortunately for its investors, Ethereum recorded another 20% decline during the most recent sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. Previously, Ether failed to cope with the global correction in the market. Ethereum, in fact, was one of the leaders of the bearish rally in the market, losing around half of its value, but due to the astonishing price action during the previous year, it still remains profitable for most investors.