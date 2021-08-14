Ethereum Rallies 10% By Investing.com



Ethereum in rally is 10%



Investing.com – Ethereum was trading at $ 3,310.68 at 01:18 (23:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.40% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since July 21st.

The leap pushes Ethereum’s market capitalization up to $ 385.43B, bringing it to 19.40% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 479.29B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 3,035.52 to $ 3,311.62.

For the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen one rise in value with a gain. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 23.70B, representing 22.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 2,867.5820 to $ 3,311.6233 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 24.17% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 47,649.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.39%.

Binance Coin was trading at $ 406.06 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.44%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 893.11B, representing 44.96% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Binance Coin reached $ 68.09B and 3.43% of the total.