Ethereum ready for Altair | Technical analysis with supports and resistances

The support of Ethereum above i $ 4,000, with the second largest cryptocurrency for market capitalization which has not yet managed to overcome the all-time high momentarily, as it did instead Bitcoin.

However, in light of an important update to the protocol that will take place tomorrow – and also in light of interesting market conditions, this could be the useful window to expose yourself to $ ETH.

Great anticipation for Altair – with Ethereum likely to exceed its ATH

The cryptocurrency queen of DeFi and NFT is available on the eToro platform – go here to get a free demo account with all the TOP features – ideal intermediary because it offers a system of automatic trading through CopyTrader – to copy the best on the market or to spy on their every move.

Alternatively, if we want diversified instruments, even on cryptocurrencies we have the CopyPortfolios – which allow you to invest in more crypto in one title. To switch to a real account is enough $ 50.

Altair arrives tomorrow: what does it mean for Ethereum?

The big day is tomorrow – when Altair will be officially implemented. With this update the Beacon Chain, created to facilitate the definitive transition towards Ethereum 2.0 and therefore towards a validation system PoS, will be integrated into the mainnet.

By updating Altairin addition, the technological bases for the implementation of the shard chain – according to the initial project intended for decongest the network – which in recent months has suffered from slowness and high costs for its transactions due to the enormous number of movements to be recorded. All this in a timeline that should include the definitive transition to version 2.0 for the beginning of next year, unless there are technical hitches.

Ultimately the update will allow the reaction of knots lightweight, which will not need to be constantly in sync with the full blockchain ledger – making it easier and less resource-intensive to interact with Ethereum.

There will also be the definitive transition to the penalty system – which had already been introduced in a mitigated way. Penalty system that will hit nodes that, regardless of the amount of Ethereum in staking, will not stay online constantly or will not promptly update to the latest software version available. A situation designed to ensure greater stability to the network.

Will the move to Altair be risky?

It shouldn’t, as long as tomorrow the majority of the nodes that guarantee the security of transactions on Ethereum. In the event of a hitch, there may be another chain split, as was the case in relation to the last client bug Geth.

Even this eventuality, however, should not overly worry those who are professionally dealt with Ethereum or have invested in it – because even in the worst case, which occurred precisely during last August, in reality it would take little to bring all the knots back to milder advice.

Ethereum price and chart: how can it move in the next few hours and days?

The trading day on the market European opened with Ethereum with a decent one relative strength – also against Bitcoin. The level of $ 4,200 it could be easily reconquered in a stable way, even if at least in the short term there will be other considerations to be made, starting from the technical analysis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-week moving averages on $ ETH

The moving averages to 1 week they are more than encouraging. The signal is completely positive – which signals the possibility for those who have invested to be able to sleep relatively peacefully. However, we will also have to check what they tell us instead classic indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL WILLIAMS OVERBOOKED CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 BULL & BEAR BUY 🟢 Technical information on $ ETH at 1 week

Here too, except for Williams, the situation unanimously positive. Which leads us to seek further comfort even within the supports and resistances, or the possible reversal points of the trend. The points to watch for next week will be $ 4,518 for resistance and di $ 3,818 for the support, obtained according to the coefficients of Woodies. A very high channel, which could suggest some volatility – which we could also ride with Capital.com – go here to get a free virtual account with no limitations – ideal thanks to MetaTrader 4 And TradingView for market moments with such a broad channel and with expected price changes of an important level.