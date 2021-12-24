Ethereum reminds GPU miners that the end is near

The Merge, which will put an end to mining of Ethereum with the GPU, is taking important steps to become a reality withformal opening of a new testnet designed to solve the nodes of the upcoming approach without mining. This means that gamers will finally not have to compete with Ethereum miners for graphics cards.

This news comes at the end of a rather positive year for Ethereum miners: Coinbase data shows that the price of the cryptocurrency has jumped from around $ 731 on January 1 to around $ 4,103 today. Furthermore, the increase of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) pushed the Ethereum hashrate to record record numbers. The transition to a model proof-of-stake, which does not rely on miners to preserve the integrity of the blockchain, was delayed from the end of 2021 to the first half of 2022.

But that change, more commonly known as The Merge. has yet to materialize. There Ethereum Foundation reminded the miners that he is introducing the testnet Kintsugi so that developers can “familiarize yourself with Ethereum in a post-union context“. Kintsugi has a dedicated landing page for testers; more information on using this public testnet can be found in the documentation. Tim Beiko (whom CoinDesk named one of the most influential people in cryptocurrencies for 2021) offered a detailed explanation of how Ethereum itself will work after The Merge in a blog post last October:

At a high level, in The Merge, clients will switch from following PoW to PoS to determine the last valid block of Ethereum. Aside from that, most of the client functionality, and most importantly, the EVM, its status and the way it transacts, will remain the same. […] After the merger, the current Eth1 and Eth2 clients respectively become the Ethereum execution and consensus levels (or engines). This means that Eth1 node operators or Beacon Chain clients will need to run the “other half” of the stack to have a fully validated node.

The remainder of the blog post looks at the changes to the Beacon Nodes, Engine API, and Execution Engine that will follow The Merge. Kintsugi is expected to take the Ethereum network one step closer to implementing this architecture. The Ethereum Foundation shared “various activities to be carried out to make the Merge ready for the release of the Mainnet”In the“ The Merge Mainnet Readiness Checklist ”repository on GitHub. Of course there is still a lot of work to be done, so miners don’t have to panic yet, but it looks like the day when enthusiasts no longer have to compete with Ethereum miners for video cards is a little closer.