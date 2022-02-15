Ethereum Restart, the Target for the Start of a new Bullish Trend is $ 3600

Last week we had signaled the arrival of Ethereum in a resistance area between 3050 and 3170, “Ethereum has taken the first target of our bullish pattern“.
In the following chart on the daily we can see that upon contact with the resistance it then retraced, leaning on the 38.2 Fibonacci of the January minimum vector – maximums relative to 3270. From 38.2 it started to rise again to find itself now, again in contact with the 3050 $ area .
We are still in a primary bearish trend, a first signal above 3270
On a technical level, in this situation it is essential to give a signal of a reversal of the descending trend, with the break of the series of decreasing highs indicated with the red arrows, while the lows have already turned. The first break is from the period highs reached a few days ago at $ 3270.
The second important element for an exit from the primary bearish trend still in progress, (at the moment we only have a rebound within this context) will be the overcoming of what is referred to as “trend reversal resistance” which has a fundamental element given by the 50% Fibonacci of the vector maximum distortions – minimums of January.
Next we have an important volumetric level given by the PoC at 3998 which could act as resistance as it also passes through an important round number like $ 4000. The latter has a double role, if the price exceeds 50% of Fibo, both of attraction and repulsion.
At the support level, beware of the $ 2720/2600 area loss which could lead to the lows of the year.
1.53 million new addresses are created on Ethereum every month
In terms of metrics, Ethereum is increasingly interesting, in fact the number of addresses is constantly increasing. From the graph below, you can see how the green line, which corresponds to the ETH addresses, is constantly growing. It only had an inflection in the May-July 2021 descent.
In 2021 alone, they increased by 18 million addresses, which means that the network is growing at a rate of 1.53 million every month.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.