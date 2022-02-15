Ethereum Restart, the Target for the Start of a new Bullish Trend is $ 3600

We are still in a primary bearish trend, a first signal above 3270

On a technical level, in this situation it is essential to give a signal of a reversal of the descending trend, with the break of the series of decreasing highs indicated with the red arrows, while the lows have already turned. The first break is from the period highs reached a few days ago at $ 3270.

The second important element for an exit from the primary bearish trend still in progress, (at the moment we only have a rebound within this context) will be the overcoming of what is referred to as “trend reversal resistance” which has a fundamental element given by the 50% Fibonacci of the vector maximum distortions – minimums of January.

Next we have an important volumetric level given by the PoC at 3998 which could act as resistance as it also passes through an important round number like $ 4000. The latter has a double role, if the price exceeds 50% of Fibo, both of attraction and repulsion.

At the support level, beware of the $ 2720/2600 area loss which could lead to the lows of the year.