Ethereum, smart contracts arrive in Europe to buy cars

While France works towards simplified taxation on cryptocurrencies, Germany is also making great strides in the world of blockchain technology. The news of the day concerns a German brand that is ready for the sale of cars through Smart Contracts on Ethereum.

This was announced by Auto1 FT itself through the words of Managing Director Taimur André Rashid, who stated that “Our digital solution offers huge efficiency benefits to car dealerships and sets new standards in the mobility industry. The use of Smart Contracts minimizes the total expense and the documentation involved in financing a car. Increased data security together with faster and cheaper applications ensure high efficiency. Mistakes or confusion are practically impossible thanks to the blockchain“.

In short words, Auto1 FT has decided to step into the world of Smart Contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, in order to allow greater speed and reliability of financing on car sales. A historic turning point for a system that will probably be revolutionized by this event, as the total digitization through Smart Contract will allow, through a single system, to manage also the payment, commissions and even the credit scoring of the customer.

Auto1 FT has already worked on blockchain technology in the past, investing in the development of a security token (STO). Meanwhile, in the United States, the US Bank has launched a Bitcoin service for investors.