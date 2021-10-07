News

Ethereum, smart contracts arrive in Europe to buy cars

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While France works towards simplified taxation on cryptocurrencies, Germany is also making great strides in the world of blockchain technology. The news of the day concerns a German brand that is ready for the sale of cars through Smart Contracts on Ethereum.

This was announced by Auto1 FT itself through the words of Managing Director Taimur André Rashid, who stated that “Our digital solution offers huge efficiency benefits to car dealerships and sets new standards in the mobility industry. The use of Smart Contracts minimizes the total expense and the documentation involved in financing a car. Increased data security together with faster and cheaper applications ensure high efficiency. Mistakes or confusion are practically impossible thanks to the blockchain“.

In short words, Auto1 FT has decided to step into the world of Smart Contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, in order to allow greater speed and reliability of financing on car sales. A historic turning point for a system that will probably be revolutionized by this event, as the total digitization through Smart Contract will allow, through a single system, to manage also the payment, commissions and even the credit scoring of the customer.

Loading...
Advertisements

Auto1 FT has already worked on blockchain technology in the past, investing in the development of a security token (STO). Meanwhile, in the United States, the US Bank has launched a Bitcoin service for investors.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
935
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
841
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
835
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
834
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
834
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
811
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
764
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top