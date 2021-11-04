Ethereum soon over $ 6,000: expert forecasts

After losing ground in late October, during the first week of November Ethereum it moved back above $ 4,400, hitting a new all-time high of $ 4,655.

Ethereum’s important milestone comes exactly one week after the update Altair, thanks to which the ETH blockchain has taken a new step in the transition path towards the protocol proof of stake.

Let’s look at the expert opinion and the factors that could drive the cryptocurrency above $ 6,000 in the coming weeks.

Ethereum towards new highs: the opinion of the experts

In the last month, the prices of Ethereum have risen more than 30%, passing by $ 3,438 of 4 October to the current ones $ 4,500. These performances confirm that the cryptocurrency is still in a bullish phase, especially in the aftermath of the Altair update, indicated by many as the main factor behind the jump observed in the last days of October.

More and more traders agree that the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin is about to reach the target of $ 6,000. Analyst Katie Stockton – founder of the financial brokerage firm Fairlead Strategies – pointed out that to reach this important milestone, ETH should remain above the $ 4,380. From there it could then continue its run, finding important support around $ 6,000.

The psychological threshold of $ 5,000 remains the main resistance to overcome for most experts. As for where to locate the most strategic support of Ethereum, the opinions are not in agreement. The CEO of the investment fund Benz Capital John Iadeluca has identified the latter at stake 4,200 dollars, however, according to Valkirye Investment’s head of research Sean Rooney this figure would be too low and lean towards a support close to $ 4,400.

End-of-year boom in sight for ETH?

Like the Bitcoin graphs, the Ethereum graphs also seem to report a situation similar to that observed between the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. In that time span Ethereum earned the 360%. If in the coming months ETH were to follow this growth path, its value would be above i $ 14,000. This is as tempting as it is controversial, as not all experts believe it is possible.

In the coming weeks, a date to be monitored very carefully is the December 6, day on which a micro futures contract on Ethereum al Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In the past, the debut of these contracts with ETH as underlying was followed by a good growth in the value of the crypto. It is therefore an element that could favor the race of Ethereum towards new highs.