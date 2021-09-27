News

Ethereum Sprinted 10% By Investing.com

Posted on
Ethereum sprinta is 10%

Investing.com – Ethereum was trading at $ 3,145.13 by 05:03 (03:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.10% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since September 22nd.

The leap pushes Ethereum’s market capitalization up to $ 368.49B, thus reaching 18.78% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 479.29B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 3,028.61 to $ 3,163.86.

Over the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen one drop in value with a 2.81% loss. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 22.22B, representing 19.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 2.659.7112 to $ 3.173.0005 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 27.96% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 44,213.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.09%.

Cardano was trading at $ 2.2566 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.81%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 830.84B, representing 42.33% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Cardano reached $ 72.24B and 3.68% of the total.

