Ethereum Sprinted Up 10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – L was trading at $ 3,788.70 at 16:09 (14:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.08% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since October 1st.

The leap pushes Ethereum’s market capitalization up to $ 444.33B, bringing it to 18.53% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 479.29B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 3,588.24 to $ 3,789.19.

For the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen one rise in value with a gain. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 19.19B, representing 17.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 3,381.4299 to $ 3,789.1892 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 13.22% from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 57,583.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.94%.

trading at $ 476.01 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.27%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 1,081.74B, representing 45.12% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Binance Coin reached $ 79.85B and 3.33% of the total.