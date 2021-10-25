News

Ethereum Sprinted Up 10% By Investing.com

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters. Ethereum sprinta is 10%

Investing.com – L was trading at $ 3,788.70 at 16:09 (14:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.08% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since October 1st.

The leap pushes Ethereum’s market capitalization up to $ 444.33B, bringing it to 18.53% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Ethereum market peaked at $ 479.29B.

In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 3,588.24 to $ 3,789.19.

For the past seven days, the Ethereum had seen one rise in value with a gain. The volume of Ethereum traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 19.19B, representing 17.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 3,381.4299 to $ 3,789.1892 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 13.22% from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 57,583.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.94%.

Loading...
Advertisements

trading at $ 476.01 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.27%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 1,081.74B, representing 45.12% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Binance Coin reached $ 79.85B and 3.33% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

813
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
660
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
642
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
567
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
533
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
430
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
418
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
352
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
324
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
293
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top