Ethereum stolen and laundered with TornadoCash

The recent Crypto.com hack sparked long dormant discussions in the world of cryptocurrenciesor those concerning the services of mixing And tumbling. In a nutshell, those services like TornadoCashwhich allow to obfuscate, at least partially, the movement of funds.

Criminal services or not? Should they be fought? What kind of image do they give of the world of cryptocurrencies? A discussion that we would also like to have with our readers, on one of the more topics hot – it’s less debated – of the crypto world. This time there is a multi-million dollar theft involved – and given that it was one of the most popular exchanges in the world that hit – it’s perhaps time to discuss it openly.

Mixers are alive, well and increasingly technological

The services of mixing they are not a new thing, by the very admission of law enforcement they create huge problems of traceability in investigations and – needless to say – i law enforcement half the world would like them to be turned off. But would that really be a desirable situation?

TornadoCash but not only: what mixers are and how they work

In fact the different services of mixingon several chainoperate in a technically different way, but with a common goal: to offer greater privacy regarding the transactions that take place on public chains. In an ideal world – especially for law enforcement – every transaction is clear and traceable, with the police (or whoever for you) who would only have to identify the owner of the wallet of destination. If there is someone who sends, there is also someone who receives in the same transaction. And reconstructing the movements thus becomes rather simple, or at least possible. A situation we have simplified as much as possible and that does not claim to be one complete photograph of the phenomenon.

The services of mixingwhich do nothing but try to obfuscate the transaction, or rather to interrupt the chain that would make it very easy to trace the recipient of the sending of certain coin or tokenin the specific case ofhack that hit Crypto.com on the network Ethereum.

For the ETH stolen from customers – and then reimbursed directly from Crypto.com – it was used TornadoCashwhose founder was also the protagonist of a nice interview for Coindeskthe highlights of which we will summarize for our readers.

Such a protocol is beyond the control of any third party

And it is managed through a DAO which makes it impossible, due to the configuration of the protocol itself, to intervene by third parties. It is the very essence of a service of the genderwhat if it wasn’t armored from the intrusions it would have no reason to exist.

TornadoCash can’t do much to help investigators

And this is also a fundamental aspect of how such a protocol works. Because if the privacy of the transaction were in the full availability of the founders of the protocol, this would become completely useless. It is a bit the same reasoning as cryptographic protocols, which must resist even those who created them in order to have any practical functionality.

There isn’t much we can do to help investigators, because the team has no control over the protocol. The TornadoCash team researches and publishes code on GitHub. All changes in the protocol are decided by the community. The protocol was designed with the purpose of making it impossible to stop, because it would make no sense if a third party [compresi gli sviluppatori] had control over its operation.

A bit like it happens, on another level, even with Ethereum And Bitcoinwhich owe their appeal to enthusiasts precisely to their decentralization.

A former DEA sees it another way

If cryptocurrency enthusiasts see in this type of services the fulfillment of the financial privacyobviously the big public investigation agencies see the services as TornadoCash as problematic.

It is the case of Bill Callahanwho previously worked at the DEA and now heads the Blockchain Intelligence Group.

If a mixer knows (or should have known) the recipients of funds that are of illegal source, they will need to be investigated for money laundering.

A threatening language, which on the one hand tries to scare those who run this type of services, and on the other hand also signals how problematic these services are for public investigation agencies. Line that is also held by FinCEN, which states that i mixer would be part of the legal definition of money intermediaries and that therefore they would have obligations also in terms of KYC. Which, however, fell on deaf ears.

Let’s imagine we want to ban them: but how exactly?

As often happens in the world of blockchainwe could certainly have desires to control what happens inside, but always with the same problem: how could we prevent such a thing?

There are those, even among our readers, who might find such a service as dangerous and as an incentive to certain criminal activities. But how could one intervene to stop a service that relies on one smart contract that can’t be blocked by anyone?

How TornadoCash works

The functioning of TornadoCash, without going into too much detail, has a functioning that we could all easily understand. The money is transferred to a smart contract and then, subsequently and with a significant delay, withdrawn by several walletwithout it being possible to associate the beneficiary and sender of the transfer.

A service that in fact renders impossible or almost for the police all over the world to put their mouths on transfers or identify correlations between those who send and those who receive. A problem for the most modern states, which have now made the complete traceability of each transaction a fixed point Of their law enforcement.

It might seem easy to take a stand for a ban, to be pursued by any means possible. But what would be the consequences of a total control of transactions by the state authorities? A situation, the latter, which was one of the reasons that led to the birth of the sector itself.