Ethereum surpasses $ 3,000 and arrives in a ‘red zone’, evoking fears of a possible sell-off From CoinTelegraph

Ethereum surpasses $ 3,000 and reaches a ‘red zone’, evoking fears of a possible sell-off
Ethereum’s native asset Ether (ETH) plunged back above $ 3,000 on August 7 amid a sustained bullish rally that pushed the price to a three-month high. However, the incredible positive movement of the cryptocurrency has also increased the chances of a bearish reaction.
An on-chain indicator that tracks the total percentage of Ethereum addresses in profit predicted such a pessimistic outlook. More precisely, Glassnode’s “Ethereum: Percent of Addresses in Profits” indicator reached 96.4% during the rally of.
Lex Moskovski, chief investment officer of Moskovski Capital, highlighted the parameter’s ability to predict ETH price highs. In fact, every time the Glassnode indicator crossed the 90% threshold, it resulted in the realizable sale by investors in Ether.
