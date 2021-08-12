Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin for traded volumes

Coinbase Global Inc., one of the largest online platforms for exchanging cryptocurrencies, recently announced its promising financial results for the second quarter of 2021. According to the letter to the company’s shareholders, in the second quarter of 2021 they were generated $ 2.23 billion in revenue, a significant increase from the second quarter of 2020. Also noteworthy is the massive + 4900% increase in net income, from $ 32 million last year to $ 1.6 billion of current dollars.

Trade Volumes: Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin

The community of practitioners had mixed reactions after this data was made public. Coinbase’s revenue is intimately linked to the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both currencies down from their highs this year. However, both digital assets have produced an upward trend reversal in recent weeks, thereby generating an increase in earnings for the exchange platform. Coinbase’s data surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts of various analysts, according to a report by CNBC. One of the most famous supporters of cryptocurrencies, Anthony Pompliano, pointed out in a tweet that analysts estimated Coinbase to increase the trading volume of up to 382 billion dollars; the increase, on the other hand, went up to 462 billion. “Massive”, was Pompliano’s comment.

But the surprises are not over. The Coinbase report also had the merit of further highlighting the different statistics on trading volumes for the different cryptocurrencies. The main news here is that ETH has tipped BTC in trading volume, with assets accounting for 26% and 24% of the total volume respectively. This is the first time this has happened in Coinbase’s nine-year history. The reason is that the volume of trading in Bitcoin decreased by 39% compared to the first quarter, while for Ethereum in the same time frame it increased by 23%. There has been a particular boom for ETH in sectors such as NFT and DeFi. We remind you that NFTs are a particular type of token that acts as a non-duplicable digital ownership certificate and are used for protection purposes. Once the code has been written it is permanently published on an Ethereum blockchain. DeFi instead means the so-called “decentralized finance”, a system through which financial products become available on a public decentralized blockchain network, making them open to anyone for use, rather than going through intermediaries such as banks or brokers.

Revenues related to the volatility of the Crypto market

Coinbase itself has recognized the role played by crypto volatility in achieving higher revenues for the company. In a letter to shareholders, Coinbase states: “As cryptocurrency volatility and prices are highly correlated with trading revenues, the cryptocurrency market environment strongly impacted our second quarter financial results.” Also Anthony Pompliano commented in an interview with CNBC: “Coinbase is less than 10 years old and we are talking about a business worth over 50 billion dollars. I think we need to give them some time to launch their products and eventually they will, generating even more revenue in the future ”.

