Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin, SOL earns 11% and surpasses ADA

Bitcoin price broke through the USD 62,500 and USD 62,650 resistance levels. BTC it has broken out of the $ 63,000 zone and is currently (04:27 UTC) trading around this level. A close above $ 64,000 could push the price towards $ 65,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are gaining ground. ETH it broke through the $ 4,500 resistance and was trading at a new all-time high of $ 4,634 (for Coingecko), before correcting lower. XRP is rising and approaching USD 1.20. ADA is still below the USD 2.00 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a close above USD 62,500, the price of bitcoin started a new rise. BTC recovered above USD 63,500 and USD 64,000. However, it failed to stay above USD 64,000. As a result, there was a new drop below USD 63,500. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 63,000 level. The main support is now near the USD 62,500 level, below which the price could revisit USD 61,200.

Immediate resistance to the upside is near the USD 63,500 level. The main barrier is located near USD 64,000, above which the price could start a steady rise.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum it jumped more than 5% and broke the USD 4,500 resistance. ETH hit a new all-time high near USD 4,650 and is now consolidating gains. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 4,550 level. The next key support is near USD 4,500 below which the price could test USD 4,400.

If a new rise occurs, the price could rise towards the USD 4,650 level. The next key resistance is near the USD 4,750 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is struggling to break out of the USD 2.00 resistance level. A close above USD 2.00 could push the price higher. The next major resistance is USD 2.12. If there is a further decline, the price could test the USD 1.92 support.

Binance Coin (BNB) gained pace on a move above the USD 550 level. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 565 level. A close above USD 565 could drive the price towards the USD 580 and USD 600 levels.

Solana (SOL) it is up 11% and broke the USD 220 resistance level. The first barrier is close to the USD 235 level. The main resistance is forming near the USD 250 level. Conversely, the price could correct further down towards the USD 220 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) failed to stay above the USD 0.0000700 level. It is down more than 6% and has even tested the USD 0.000065 support level. The next major support is near the USD 0.000062 level, below which it could test the USD 0.000060 level.

The price of XRP it managed to rise above the USD 1.12 resistance level and move towards USD 1.18, which could lead to further gains. Otherwise, the price could drop towards USD 1.05.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 8%, including AR, LRC, MKR, CRO, AMP, RVN, SCRT, XEM, MATIC, NEXO, HT, KLAY and KSM. Of that, AR gained over 44% and broke the USD 80 level. Meanwhile, QTUM and MANA dropped by more than 9%.

