Ethereum takes flight | How long will the bull run last?

Hand in hand. The two main cryptocurrencies for market capitalization, that is to say Ethereum And Bitcoin, close the short week with a similar growth – of around 12% and the return, for the first time, abundantly above altitude $ 3,000.

A very positive time for Ethereum, a cryptocurrency on which many had begun to have doubts, thanks to a few weeks of very weak movements and a very high price paid on the occasion of the last major market correction.

Great situation for Ethereum on the market – here’s where it can go

The perfect symbiosis of Ethereum and Bitcoin

The market is moving in these hours for reasons beyond theadoption of crypto in the world of the real economy. With the end of the third quarter, historically the worst for the crypto world, we have returned to a bull market quite sustained, which has made money in the span of 24 hours almost the 10% to the total market capitalization.

The market – as we had correctly predicted on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it – started growing again as soon as the ghosts of September they have dissipated. The growth of Ethereum and of Bitcoin was parallel, a sign that the bull run it is widespread and can hardly be stopped in the short term.

FED surrenders to BTC – and that’s a good sign for ETH too

One of the news that has passed on the sly, at least in Italy, is the admission of impotence by the same bodies of the FED as regards the world of cryptocurrencies. Powell, which guides what is in effect the US central bank has publicly admitted that he has no intention of ban Bitcoin nor the others cryptocurrencies.

Which was yet another bullish confirmation for a market that is playing, in the coming months, the full entry into the world of financial assets, in which large funds and institutional clients will also end up investing.

Banks started to prefer Ethereum

This is an opinion that was also spread by leading analysts of JP Morgan and which returned to circulation just a few days ago. There are several reasons that could actually lead to a greater interest in $ ETH, primarily the world of DeFi, which the big banking institutions seem to have discovered only now.

This will have a major impact on the price of Ethereum, in the event that it should result in substantial purchases, even to the extent that it involved for example Ripple.

What to expect from the price of Ethereum for the next few hours and days

Difficult to anticipate the weekend, which could also see the classic mini-fix statistically very frequent. Technical analysis can offer us guidance – we will set it for this to 24 hours, however, aware of the fact that there may be other types of forces to move the market.

MOBILE MEDIA 5 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 1-day moving averages on $ ETH

Almost everything in green for the moving averages – who seem to have very few doubts about the continuation of the bull run. Let’s compare the hours with what is offered by technical analysis of indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL ADX BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC SELL 🔴 STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on 1-day $ ETH

Here too the situation is more than idyllic, a sign that at least i trader technicians expect a weekend of still relative strength on the market. On the other hand, it will be of little interest to those who, among our readers, look at the medium and long term. For this horizon ours Ethereum forecasts they are even better. And there is room for investors wanting even more.