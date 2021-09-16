Ethereum targets $ 6,500 target as price traces ‘cup and handle’ pattern

The native asset of the Ethereum blockchain, Ether (ETH), looks close to an explosion towards $ 6,5000 in the coming sessions.

“It seems that ETH has also drawn a cup and handle. What do you think about it?”

ETH looks like a cup and handle too. Thoughts? – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) September 15, 2021

The bullish outlook is based on a textbook technical pattern known as “cup and handle.” More specifically, a cup and handle structure is formed when the price first rallies significantly and then sees a correction by plotting a rounded low, called a “cup.”

This is followed by a rally to the previous high and a failed breakout attempt above that level. As a result, the price goes back down again and generates a smaller rounded bottom, called a “handle.”

Finally, the price returns to the previous high for the second time and successfully surpasses it, resulting in a rally equal to the depth of the cup.

Hence, it appears that ETH / USD has drawn a cup and is now forming a handle, as shown in the following chart.

ETH / USD daily chart with cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView

The depth of the cup in ETH / USD is almost $ 2,437. Therefore, should the pair retest the resistance at $ 4,112 for a bullish breakout, the scenario of a $ 2,437 rise will become more likely. This move would push Ether to $ 6,549.

A Harvard study shows that cup and handle patterns on daily charts in the forex and stock markets have a success rate of 65% and 68%, respectively.

The institutional FOMO is growing

The positive scenario for Ether emerges against the backdrop of growing institutional interest.

In a report published on Sept. 7 by Standard Chartered, the London-based multinational banking giant examined the economic application of Ether, adding that in the future the cost to buy 1 ETH could be as high as $ 26,000-$ 35,000.

“The current transition to ETH 2.0 could transform ETH by increasing its functionality and scalability, and reducing environmental concerns, although it could raise more complex security issues,” the report indicated.

“The deadlines for the launch of ETH 2.0 may be postponed, but in the short term the drop in net supply due to the staking of ETH on ETH 2.0 should offer price support.”

In an interview on CNBC, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said her company will split crypto investments into 60% Bitcoin and 40% Ether. The former AllianceBernstein executive anticipates increased demand for ETH tokens due to the continued growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the non-fungible token (NFT) craze on Ethereum.

“I’m fascinated by what’s going on in DeFi, it’s minimizing the cost of infrastructure for financial services, and I know the traditional financial sector doesn’t like it right now,” Wood explained to CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin during. the SALT 2021 conference in New York.

“Our trust in Ethereum has grown dramatically after witnessing the start of this transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.”

Risks of rivalry

Meanwhile, Ethereum has received criticism for its inability to solve the problems related to high transaction fees and network congestion. This has prompted rival layer-one blockchains, such as Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano, to take over a portion of Ethereum’s market dominance.

According to the official roadmap, it will take another two years for Ethereum to become a fully functional proof-of-stake protocol. The transition is a three-step process. In the first, Ethereum implemented the Beacon Chain to introduce staking on a separate layer.

The next step, scheduled towards the end of 2021, will see the merger of the original Ethereum blockchain with the Beacon Chain. Meanwhile, Ethereum will introduce “shard chains” which should allow the network to process more transactions in the final phase.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.