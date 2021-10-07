Ethereum, that’s why the price could fly towards $ 5,000: technical analysis

Fly the price of Ethereum which has breached another crucial barrier by starting an uptrend that could reach unimaginable heights. While the short-term outlook for ETH may present some unknowns (based on the assessments of some analysts), other indicators instead confirm bullish scenarios.

According to the latest charts, the price of Ethereum is forming a bullish flag. ETH rose 134% between July 20 and September 3, creating a broad bullish flagpole. Often, however, these scenarios have only an illusory value and are followed by bearish trends.

However, the current model predicts a 57% rise, obtained by measuring the height of the flag pole and adding it to the breaking point. A decisive close above the flag’s upper trendline could foreshadow the sudden achievement of the $ 4,816 goal.

The resistances to be evaluated

Very significant was the session on 1 October in which Ethereum recorded a rise of 17%, then undergoing a downsizing after trying to break the resistance of 3,398 dollars. According to some analysts, ETH could retrace as low as $ 3,202 before climbing higher. At the moment, however, ETH continues to rise. The next barriers to consider are $ 3,619, $ 3,952, and $ 4,380. Once these hurdles are cleared, the race to $ 4,816 may have a clear path.