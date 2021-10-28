Ethereum: the Altair update is approaching

Source: Adobe / stockphoto-graf

The hard fork of Altair, the first update of the beacon mainnet chain from Ethereum (ETH), will come into effect on October 27th.

The upgrade is considered a “stack preparation” for the upcoming Merge, when the current Ethereum mainnet, which is protected by a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, “merges” with the beacon chain. proof-of-stake (PoS).

According to the Ethereum Foundation this update brings light client support to main consensus, cleans up the beacon status incentive accounting, fixes some issues with validator incentives, and increases punitive parameters.

Altair’s update may be the only update to the beacon chain, which was activated in December last year, before Ethereum switched to the PoS consensus mechanism.

The beacon chain introduced staking into the Ethereum ecosystem. As of now, however, users who commit to staking ETH cannot withdraw their coins until the complete transition from PoW to PoS.

Tim Beiko, a lead developer of Ethereum, says the update would make it easier for people to interact with the network, charge the inactive staker penalty, and ensure that the network can be updated on the beacon chain smoothly.

According to data from NodeWatch, at the time of writing, 86% of Ethereum nodes are Altair ready.

The Altair update comes less than three months after the highly anticipated London hard fork was activated.

At 13:19 UTC, ETH is trading at USD 4,119 and is up nearly 2% in one day and 7% in a week.

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Loading... Advertisements

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Ethereum Merge Estimated in May-June 2022 – Developers

– After the first Bitcoin ETF, will Ethereum be next?

– The multi-chain future will bring many competitors to BTC and ETH

– Ethereum needs to do more to maintain its dominance in a multichain future

– The Ethereum Economy is a house of cards

– Why ETH is Far From Being “Ultrasound Money”