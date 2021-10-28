News

Ethereum: the Altair update is approaching

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Source: Adobe / stockphoto-graf

The hard fork of Altair, the first update of the beacon mainnet chain from Ethereum (ETH), will come into effect on October 27th.

The upgrade is considered a “stack preparation” for the upcoming Merge, when the current Ethereum mainnet, which is protected by a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, “merges” with the beacon chain. proof-of-stake (PoS).

According to the Ethereum Foundation this update brings light client support to main consensus, cleans up the beacon status incentive accounting, fixes some issues with validator incentives, and increases punitive parameters.

Altair’s update may be the only update to the beacon chain, which was activated in December last year, before Ethereum switched to the PoS consensus mechanism.

The beacon chain introduced staking into the Ethereum ecosystem. As of now, however, users who commit to staking ETH cannot withdraw their coins until the complete transition from PoW to PoS.

Tim Beiko, a lead developer of Ethereum, says the update would make it easier for people to interact with the network, charge the inactive staker penalty, and ensure that the network can be updated on the beacon chain smoothly.

According to data from NodeWatch, at the time of writing, 86% of Ethereum nodes are Altair ready.

The Altair update comes less than three months after the highly anticipated London hard fork was activated.

At 13:19 UTC, ETH is trading at USD 4,119 and is up nearly 2% in one day and 7% in a week.

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Loading...
Advertisements

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT
_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______
To know more:
– Ethereum Merge Estimated in May-June 2022 – Developers
– After the first Bitcoin ETF, will Ethereum be next?

– The multi-chain future will bring many competitors to BTC and ETH
– Ethereum needs to do more to maintain its dominance in a multichain future

– The Ethereum Economy is a house of cards
– Why ETH is Far From Being “Ultrasound Money”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

728
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
712
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
628
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
593
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
536
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
489
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
485
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
388
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
382
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
373
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top