Ethereum: the fear of the fork has returned | All the fault of a bug

Sometimes things don’t go as planned – even if in healthy and cared for ecosystems, problems tend to subside within hours. Yesterday – and due to a bug in software that wasn’t updated – the Ethereum network did split, with several nodes unhooked from the main network.

All this while ETH was not at all affected, in terms of price, by what happened. Which is more than understandable given that the problem would already be resolved – thanks to a prompt reaction from the node managers.

Ethereum recovers after a very dangerous bug

What happened to Ethereum? Why did a fork start?

It all started with a bug on Geth, which is the most popular client on the network. The bug actually resulted in a fork, with two blockchain separated always attributable to Ethereum. A problem that could have become very serious – since it could have entailed the possibility of double-spending, a type of attack that allows spend twice the same coins.

Fortunately, however, the majority of nodes updated very quickly, avoiding the worst and therefore preserving the market value of Ethereum, which, however, had not been particularly affected. This is a sign of a certain reactivity of the community – also of professionals – which moves around Ethereum and which makes it possible to operate.

Should we worry about Ethereum’s technological future?

At this point no – and in any case not for this bug, which is now fully back and therefore will not be a source of further concern for investors and for those who use Ethereum, perhaps for the protocols of decentralized finance. Of course, it wasn’t a good time for the network currently most used to the world in terms of transactions.

Could it repeat itself? Nothing is bug free, not even protocols that are so used and that have such a market force. The important thing is that these problems, as happened yesterday. This is why we continue to be optimistic about ETH’s present and future.

What to expect from ETH in terms of price in the short term?

It is a period of lateral movements for the entire cryptocurrency sector – at the end of two weeks of strong bull run. The weekend, however, could surprise, as it did last week, overturning the adage that i weekend they would be ideal for short, or to bet on the reductions.

Ethereum, however, remains well above i $ 3,000, which are the new level that will signal a potential trend reversal, should it be breached to the downside. Our ETH forecasts they are decidedly bullish – with the next few months expected to be quite brisk for a network that continues to dominate the rankings of transaction volumes across the board. And that could come out very reinforced by the future transition to Proof of Stake for validation.