Ethereum, the fees are still too high

Ethereum has become the benchmark cryptocurrency of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), as well as of Metaverse in strong rise. Thanks to smart contract and technology ERC-20.

But there is a problem: the fees are still too high, also because the version ETH 2.0, announced ad nauseam, yet to come.

It doesn’t help that Ethereum’s main competitor, Polygon, announced that it had invested 400 million dollars on the startup Mir which has developed a new scaling technology Zero-Knowledge (ZK) very fast.

Average fees per transaction in 2020 rarely exceeded $ 3. While in the course of 2021 they did, and how. Often arriving in break through the $ 4 share.

Especially since the London update was introduced in August, which burns part of the fees, the average cost of a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain has almost always been over $ 10.

On average around $ 25, while rarely during the first seven months of the year exceeded $ 20, with an average of just over $ 10.

How Ethereum Will Solve High Fees Problem

A solution will have to be found, also because we know how much competition, in the field of cryptocurrencies, is fierce.

The most immediate solution would be the ride from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, expected with the launch of ETH 2.0.

However, as mentioned, it has often been postponed and moreover it could not be definitively conclusive.

The same co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin already in October of 2021 admitted that to scale Ethereum it was necessary to opt for rollup-based solutions.

It is therefore better to pass the Blockchain for an intermediate version, dubbed 1.5, with a “rollup-centric ethereum roadmap “.

However, even these intermediate solutions did not produce particular benefits in terms of fees. Also because the PoS it may not be enough and drastically reduce them.

Earlier this month Buterin published Endgame, or the plausible roadmap of Ethereum 2.0, in which ZK rollup they play a key role, albeit not main.

Vitalik speculates a future multi-rollup for Ethereum, believing that a rollup-focused roadmap has great benefits.

After the launch of ETH 2.0, multi-rollups could do not exhaust their important role, given that the naturalized Russian Canadian founder of the main Altcoin, believes that they will have a different role than the base level of Ethereum 2.0 based on PoS.

