Ethereum: The formation of the bullish reversal pattern attempt continues on the weekly

As you can see, we had a candle, which we can define as “spurious”, as it does not correspond perfectly to what the technical analysis texts report in relation to the three types of candlesticks mentioned. However, an important data for our analysis is the long shadow that has been created to indicate a strength of buyers, such as to bounce the price from the lows of January 24th.

A technical premise to make regarding the Bollinger Bands is that the statistic says that the price of any financial instrument moves 80-85% within the two bands, moreover the price tends to return to its average value. .

For this reason, when the type of the 3 candles mentioned above is formed outside the low BB we go in search of reversal points.

In the current configuration, on Ethereum we have two other important factors in favor of this possibility, the support on the 50% Fibonacci of the minimum-maximum historical vector as well as an important volumetric area at $ 2160.