Ethereum: The formation of the bullish reversal pattern attempt continues on the weekly

Ethereum (ETH) at current prices of $ 2540 is losing 47% from its highs with a January 24 low of $ 2160. For seven days he has been trying, with difficulty, to create a basis, as can be seen from the weekly chart.
In a previous analysis “Ethereum undergoes the correction of cryptocurrencies but from a signal of possible inversion” published on January 25th, a possible bullish pattern was reported, but it was necessary to wait at least the end of the week, now let’s see how it evolved .
The rules for having a reversal pattern using Bollinger Bands
Generally speaking, this inversion technique configuration is based on the formation of a candle of type, doji, hammer or inverted hammer, external to the lower Bollinger band.
As you can see, we had a candle, which we can define as “spurious”, as it does not correspond perfectly to what the technical analysis texts report in relation to the three types of candlesticks mentioned. However, an important data for our analysis is the long shadow that has been created to indicate a strength of buyers, such as to bounce the price from the lows of January 24th.
A technical premise to make regarding the Bollinger Bands is that the statistic says that the price of any financial instrument moves 80-85% within the two bands, moreover the price tends to return to its average value. .
For this reason, when the type of the 3 candles mentioned above is formed outside the low BB we go in search of reversal points.
In the current configuration, on Ethereum we have two other important factors in favor of this possibility, the support on the 50% Fibonacci of the minimum-maximum historical vector as well as an important volumetric area at $ 2160.
3.32 million ETH are held by 1 million holder addresses
In terms of metrics, it always plays in favor of Ethereum, the number of addresses they hold between 1-10 ETH, which has recently passed the 1 million milestone and is continuing to grow, attached the graph of the site intotheblock.com.
These addresses collectively hold 3.32 million ETH and have increased their balance by 4.75% in the last 30 days, which indicates a growth in mass adoption and ETH holders.