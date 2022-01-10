Ethereum, the problem of fees still remains

Over the past few years, alongside the rise of Bitcoin, there is also another digital currency that has taken literally giant steps. We are referring to Ethereum, which in no time has turned into a real point of reference also for Decentralized Finance. All thanks, as you can easily guess, to increasingly widespread diffusion of smart contracts and the innovative technology called ERC-20.

Despite this enthusiasm, it should be emphasized, as the users who are used to investing in have also noticed Ethereum , which this digital currency still is hostage of excessively high fees, also due to the fact that the 2.0 version of Ethereum has not yet been launched.

The average of the fees? Too high!

Of course, the fact that the opponent is the number of the digital currency, that is, does not play in Ethereum’s favor Polygon, has officially announced that it has completed an investment of all accounts, given that paid $ 400 million to get his hands on the startup Mir, which has created an innovative technology related to scaling, called Zero-Knowledge, which is really very fast.

The situation of the fees, however, seems to have gotten out of hand: just think that the fees. Two years ago, on average, less than $ 3 was paid for each transaction on average. Nowadays that threshold has been completely upset, since in 2021 the average has often and willingly come to even lower the threshold of 4 dollars.

In particular, the worst moment from this point of view came during the month of August 2021, that is when the new London update was launched, which actually burned a portion of the fees. Here, from this moment on, is the average cost of each transaction that has been completed on the blockchain of Ethereum has often and willingly reached a threshold above 10 dollars.

A problem that needs to be solved quickly

It is quite clear how Ethereum will have to push as hard as possible on the accelerator to find a way to solve this problem as soon as possible. You can’t afford to let too much time go by: the world of cryptocurrencies, in which WhatsApp also intends to invest , it is a jungle and there is always some opponent who is ready to take your place.

Let’s try to understand better, then, what Ethereum could do to stem the problem at least partially in the immediate future. The closest solution in time could be to change the Proof-of-Work and focus on the Proof-of-Stake. In reality, this is a step that is already provided by default with the 2.0 version of Ethereum, but it is clear that speeding it up would be a more than desirable solution at the moment.

The problem, again, is that this transition was subject to a significant number of delays and it is also easy to think how a definitive solution could not be considered to bring the fees back within acceptable levels. Not surprisingly, towards the month of October last year, the co-founder of Ethereum, that is Vitalik Buterin, had highlighted how, in order to give new vigor to this digital currency, the only solution would have been to focus on solutions related to rollups.

In truth, even the intermediate solutions such as the one just proposed did not give the desired results from the point of view of the fees, also due to the fact that the PoS may not be enough to make them decrease significantly. The future of Ethereum? According to Buterin it could be multi-rollup, since focusing on such a choice would mean obtaining a series of not indifferent convenient aspects. Will there also be a reduction in fees between the latter?