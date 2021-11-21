Ethereum: the versatile Blockchain platform

Ethereum is a system that was born in 2015 and has its roots in Blockchain technology, the same that also characterizes Bitcoin.

However, Ethereum is a platform and not just a cryptocurrency, and its goal is to satisfy different needs: from the stipulation of Smart Contracts to the creation of Dapps (decentralized applications).







The platform’s digital currency is called Ether (ETH), and its initial value of 1 $ has undergone a strong growth, just like it happened for Bitcoin, just think that as we write this article 1 ETH is worth more than 2 thousand dollars.

This digital currency has other similarities with Bitcoin, it is in fact decentralized and excludes third parties, i.e. intermediaries, in the course of transactions.

Ether represents only one of the many potentialities of Ethereum, so we just have to deepen the two digital realities.

Smart Contracts and DApps: Ethereum applications

As we anticipated in our introduction, Ethereum and Bitcoin share the same principles as Blockchain technologies, but are based on different algorithms, and have different goals.

In fact, while Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, Ethereum is more precisely a Blockchain platform on which various applications are developed, including cryptocurrency.

The main functionality of Ethereum is the creation of Smart Contract, literally “Intelligent Contracts”, which differ from the standard ones because they are created using software which, through a series of calculations, transforms the terms of the contract into codes. It is a system designed to guarantee transparency, avoid intermediaries and to guarantee the reduction of time and costs, compared to the more classic manual contracts.

Smart Contracts can be applied in different fields, from insurance to legal, but also in the financial and real estate fields.

As with Blockchain technology, as with Smart Contracts, this is just the beginning and the possibilities of use seem endless.

However, the new smart contract system is not the only Ethereum application today, we cannot in fact exclude the Dapps, or decentralized applications, which, like the traditional ones, have the task of connecting users to particular services, but do not depend on the other. in any way by the giants of the marketplace, such as Google or Apple so to speak.

As with Smart Contracts, Dapps also have a practically infinite number of applications, but even in this field we are still at the beginning.

Ether: the cryptocurrency of Ethereum

Let’s now turn to the heart-warming flame of Ethereum, because that’s how we like to think of it. We are talking about Ether, the cryptocurrency of the famous platform that can only be purchased by those who manage to solve the demanding computational calculations necessary to make Ethereum evolve.

A mathematical job for which it is necessary to know the computer language and also be good with numbers.

What is certain is that Ethereum’s strategy of rewarding miners who succeed in their intent seems to be the right one, taking into account first of all the value achieved by Ether, which we remember exceeding $ 2,000 at this time.

Also unlike Bitcoin, for which the creator limited the production number to 21 million, the Ether are unlimited, which makes the work particularly interesting for lovers of codes and algorithms.

Ethers are hugely popular among cryptocurrency investors, second only to Bitcoin.

