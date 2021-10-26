Ethereum: tips for buying and selling one of the cryptocurrencies of the moment

In crypto sector, one of the assets most appreciated by insiders is the token ETHHowever, thanks to the good performances that have characterized the entire ecosystem, many savers decide every day to start comparing themselves on this new, almost completely foreign terrain.

Of course, buying and selling ethereum by itself is by no means a complicated process. However, considering the availability of specific ways to negotiate this digital asset, it is appropriate to examine the various instruments currently available to investors and the main differences that characterize each option since, as the choice varies, one operating strategy may be preferable over another.

Buy Ethereum on the exchange

To buy Ethereum, with the aim of keeping it in the portfolio for a fairly long period, the investment solution best can be found in cryptocurrency exchange: le virtual squares deputies to matching of supply and demand. It is important to clarify that in order to keep the token after the acquisition it is necessary to be equipped with a e-wallet, which can be both physical and virtual.

In the second case, however, there is the possibility of benefiting from digital wallets present directly in the exchange catalog. The registration process at the intermediary is quite simple, as it only requires the uploading of personal data and identity documents, to obtain the account login credentials and be validated. The only task for the saver lies, in the preliminary phase, in the careful evaluation of the company to which it is addressed, in order not to select one that is not very serious.

Ethereum: online trading on CFDs

Another channel for trade Ethereum is provided by the operation of the online broker over the counter that, through the sale of the Contracts for Difference on crypto, allow you to replicate the price trend of the underlying without owning it directly. This market access methodology is particularly interesting for those interested in the digital assets, but only to take advantage of it short-term volatility. In fact, CFDs on tokens provide for the short selling, a tool for dealing with downward trends; therefore, being able to count on this mechanism, the investor can grasp the operational ideas that materialize, both long and short, on time scans faster.

Loading... Advertisements

The steps for open a trading account at an online broker are similar to those described for exchange. Of course, also in this case, what has already been specified in relation to the intermediary safety, which must be authorized, in the provision of its services, by Supervisory authorities. Among the most interesting companies offering trading of CFDs on Ethereum they deserve a mention eToro And IQ Option, not only for the quality of the services, but above all for the operational proposal, concerning the social trading: a platform where subscribers can share and replicate the strategies adopted on Ethereum. Furthermore, in the specific case of the company Yoni Hesse, it is worth remembering that, in addition to the synthetic replication method with derivatives, the DMA mode.

How Ethereum staking works

There methods of direct access to the market offered by eToro is compatible with that of an exchange, consequently users can buy the underlying without the need for margin lock -pecularity of the Contracts for Difference, which implies a cost of roll over for positions to keep in overnight– and, of course, it is only allowed to implement accumulation strategies.

However, for those who use the exchange, the intermediary has provided for a incentive plan: this is the staking, a mechanism that rewards those who own a particular cryptocurrency for a long time, with the delivery of additional tokens. This functionality is also useful in the construction of a strategy since, by using it, it is possible to increase the size of an investment simply by keeping the underlying in the portfolio.