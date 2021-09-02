Ethereum towards $ 4,000: is it really possible in the coming weeks?

The $ 4,000 target for ETH no longer appears so far away: here’s what to expect from Ethereum in the coming days.

Ethereum it is currently experiencing a strong upward trend above the $ 3,500 level. ETH gained pace and was able to break out of the $ 3,650 resistance level, so the price also broke above $ 3,750 and settled well above the 100-hour simple moving average. Finally, there was a break in the resistance above $ 3,800, and the price tested the $ 3,840 zone. It then formed a high near $ 3,843, with the price correcting further down, until it traded below the $ 3,800 level.

As of now, the ETH price it is consolidating near the $ 3,750 level. It is also trading well above the $ 3,700 and 100-hour simple moving average. The value is in a key bullish trend line forming with support near $ 3,600 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. Immediate resistance to the upside is near the $ 3,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 3,850 level, and only if there is a clear break of the resistance above the $ 3,850 level can the price accelerate higher towards the $ 3,900 level and eventually to $ 4,000.

Conversely, if Ethereum fails to continue rising above the $ 3,800 and $ 3,850 resistance levels, a downward correction could begin. Immediate bearish support is near the $ 3,700 level.

The next major support is forming near the $ 3,680 zone. A break down below the $ 3,680 zone could push the price towards the $ 3,600 support trend line.

