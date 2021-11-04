Ethereum towards $ 4,000, that’s where it can go

The crypto market is experiencing great turmoil after the possible approval of Bitcoin ETFs.

The second most capitalized cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has also benefited from it, which has risen by about 4% in the last 24 hours and seems to want to aim for new highs. The bullish push for the entire sector does not end, even for Ether which seems to have definitively broken the resistance of the 3,800 dollars.

On the downside, the psychological resistance of $ 3,400 remains, a price that according to many Eth analysts could reach in a possible bear market phase when the euphoria subsides.

Some analysts believe December is the ideal month to buy altcoin, a time when ATHs on smaller cryptocurrencies have often occurred in the past.

Will it also be the case with Ethereum? We’ll see if history repeats itself.

Could there be an ETF on Ethereum too?

Bitcoin ETFs could be a first step towards the arrival of passively managed funds on other cryptocurrencies as well. The most likely candidate for the next step remains Ethereum.

Some analysts are already convinced that it is only a matter of time and that sooner or later we can also get an ETF on Ether.

In fact, the price of Ethereum is pointing straight to the $ 4,000 driven by Bitcoin and news about it. Even in the past, the queen cryptocurrency has dragged the entire sector upwards. The difference from the past is that not all cryptocurrencies are rising, indeed some are making heavy losses.

This for many is a sign that Ethereum is destined like Bitcoin to enter the world of ETFs by right from the front door.

As we can see in the graph, here is the current price of Ethereum:

For more information, you can consult our guide on how to buy Ethereum.

Ethereum forecast: where can it go in the short term?

Ethereum reached a dominance of 18.4%. In the past, when Bitcoin was bearish, its dominance was growing, today Ethereum seems to have reached its maturity and its “independence”.

The arrival of the Ethereum 2.0 version and the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (Defi) is pushing the price of Ether straight to the $ 4,000 mark.

If we analyze the growth percentages we can observe how Ether has grown in just one year by more than 400% and therefore could point to a new all-time high.

Ethereum Forecasts: conclusions

We will continue to take care of all the updates on Ethereum the latest updates with the price forecasts.

