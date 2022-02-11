Ethereum towards an apocalyptic ending according to Bloomberg

Despite the current price of Ethereum seems promising and does not cause much concern, the recent analyzes for the future of the cryptocurrency say exactly the opposite. Arousing new suspicions are the analyzes published in Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook. According to analysts, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could face a apocalyptic ending. In practice, its price could fall below $ 1,700.

Ethereum could drop to $ 1,700

Bloomberg Intelligence therefore argues that Ethereum it could drop to $ 1,700. The data would reveal that potentially its price would be closer to a drop than to a new ascent. After a 27% contraction recorded in December 2021 and a negative close in January 2022, Ether during the first days of February is showing good returns. It is currently trading at $ 3,101 (at the time of writing).

Nevertheless, no danger has passed, but they still exist critical thresholds on the horizon that could cause its price to plummet again as it did last year. Here’s what the experts at Bloomberg Intelligence led by Mike McGlone:

Our chart shows Ethereum moving towards the bottom of the range and approaching the support threshold of around 30% below its 52-week moving average. Ethereum could repeat what happened last summer and revisit around $ 1,700.

The reason, according to analysts, is only one. The trend of Ethereum is to go down under the support threshold. This appears to have been identified in price levels below the 52-week moving average. Nonetheless, the fundamentals of Ether remain bullish and therefore could remain so even in a drop in price to $ 1,700. Here is what is indicated in the report of Bloomberg: