Ethereum transaction cost rising, NFTs explode

The cost from the transaction on the network Ethereum (ETH) have risen to levels not seen since the cryptocurrencies peaked in May of this year, as a new wave of non-fungible token (NFT) congestes the network.

ethereum cost of transactions

Source: AdobeStock / Dennis

On Tuesday this week, Ethereum’s average cost per transaction was $ 17.45 (7-day simple moving average), up 123.5% from $ 7.81 earlier this month. The increase in transactions in the market has brought the average commission to its highest level since May 25, when it was around $ 22.

transaction cost ethereum

Ethereum average transaction fee in USD (7 day simple moving average). Source: Bitinfocharts.com

Additionally, Ethereum’s median transaction fee also rose to its highest level since May 25. The median fee increased from $ 3.03 on August 1 to $ 7.17 on Tuesday this week, an increase of 136.7% over the month.

transaction cost ethereum

Ethereum USD average transaction fee (7 day simple moving average). Source: Bitinfocharts.com

And while transaction fees have significantly increased, more hashing power has also found its way to Ethereum, with the number reaching its peak this week since early June. The highs in hashing power come after a decline in late June, followed by a steady increase since then.

hashrate ethereum

Ethereum hashrate (7-day simple moving average). Source: Bitinfocharts.com

The higher commissions and hashing on the Ethereum network followed a continued increase in interest in NFT trading, driven by collections of NFTs such as Pudgy Penguin and CryptoPunks.

Notably, the number of weekly NFT sales recorded hit a new all-time high last week, with 67,214 sales made during the week, according to data from Nonfugible.com.

nft

Number of NFT sales (7 days). Source: Nonfungibile.com

Similarly, the USD value of sales also increased earlier this month, with NFT worth approximately USD 375.4 million sold in early August. Since then, however, the numbers have declined and currently stand at $ 124.8 million in weekly sales value.

NFT

USD value of traded NFTs (7 days). Source: Nonfungibile.com

According to the cryptocurrency analysis firm CoinMetrics, the growing interest in NFTs could be a driving force behind Ethereum’s recent price hike as sales on the platform OpenSea and the price of ETH seem to follow each other.

ethereum price

Source: CoinMetrics Network Status Report.

“People buy ETH to buy NFTs, sell their NFTs for more ETH, and then often reinvest those ETHs in more NFTs. NFT’s high sales bring new attention to ETH and help bring more users into the Ethereum ecosystem, ”the company wrote in its latest State of the Network report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, popular on-chain analyst and CEO of analytics provider CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju also said today that his data suggests another bull run for the price of ETH, as ETH reserves on all exchanges have reached the minimum of two years.

On Wednesday at 09:28 UTC, ETH is trading at USD 3,056. It fell 4.8% in the past 24 hours and nearly 3% in the past 7 days after selling pressure pushed prices lower on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Overall, it increased by over 60% in one month and 611% in one year.

