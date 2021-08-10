News

Ethereum: transaction fees still too high

The fees for transactions on the Ethereum Blockchain They seem to be still too high, limiting the use of ETH to richer users.

According to the crypto-investor’s tweet Lark Davis, the cause of this event is the explosion of the Non-fungible token or NFT market.

“Ethereum taxes are going crazy with NFT markets pumping like crazy! We are now seeing spikes in fees that make ETH virtually useless for everyone but the wealthiest users. “

The transactions reported in the tweet are as follows:

  • rapid: $ 167.02 for 2 seconds
  • fast: $ 73.50 for 1 minute
  • standard: $ 46.73 for 3 minutes
  • lens: $ 21.36 for more than 10 minutes of waiting

And in fact, if the auctions for digital works collectible in NFT are for the most part of the ERC-721 standard and therefore on the Ethereum blockchain, being able to choose the transaction speed based on the price of gas or GWEI it may become a problem for some users.

In an other tweet Lark defines Ethereum like the London / New York of the crypto sector.

“Ethereum is becoming the London / New York of cryptography. Everyone wants to have that penthouse downtown, but not many can afford it. Those who can do it, those who can’t complain about the high prices. But I don’t think anyone wants to see ETH as nothing more than a playground for the rich. “

Yet the current state of the Ethereum Average Transaction Fee or Average cost of Ethereum transactions it is not so worrying, when compared to the peaks seen last May 2021. In practice, considering the latest data registered yesterday, the average rate for ETH fees was $ 5.422 compared to $ 69.43 on May 12th and $ 71.72 on May 21st.

The Fork London of Ethereum and the impact on transaction fees

Last week, at Ethereum, the fork London, exactly at block 12965000, mined at 12:33 UTC.

The update which constitutes an important step for the conversion to Ethereum 2.0, passing from a PoW protocol to PoS, also involves some changes regarding the current status of the fees.

In practice, thanks to changes in the EIP-1559, a partial burn of the fees should occur, i.e. on each transaction on the current Ethereum blockchain there should be a burn of the base rate.

Yet, despite the discrimination between rich and poor users for the use of ETH, the price of the crypto of smart contracts par excellence is a bull run, exceeding $ 3000.



