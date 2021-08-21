Ethereum Tumbles 85% By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum plummeting 85%



Investing.com – Ethereum was trading at $ 469.22 at 06:44 (04:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 85.44% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss.

The collapse reduces Ethereum’s market cap to $ 383.54B, corresponding to 18.31% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap had peaked at $ 479.29B.

Ethereum was trading in a range of $ 469.22 to $ 3,287.68 over the previous 24 hours.

During the last 7 days, the value of the Ethereum was seen slowing, with a change of 0.63%. The trading volume of the Ethereum in the past 24 hours was $ 20.54B, corresponding to 18.60% of all digital currencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 469.2212 to $ 3,334.2239 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the value of Ethereum is still 89.25% lower from its all-time high of $ 4,366.10 set on May 12th.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 48,670.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.30% daily.

Loading... Advertisements

Cardano was trading at $ 2.484044 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.46%.

The market capitalization of cryptoBitcoin was $ 915.45B, corresponding to 43.69% of the total of all digital currencies, while that of crypto Cardano reached $ 80.06B and 3.82% of the total of all cryptocurrencies.