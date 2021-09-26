News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It looks like a bug in earlier versions of the Geth client Ethereum (ETH), i.e. versions v1.10.07 and earlier, caused a bifurcation of the chain.

Ethereum

Source: AdobeStock / Sergey Nivens

Yearn Finance founder Andre Cronje has tweeted “Fork the newer geth and the older geth on the main network. Stay away from txing for a while until confirmed, unless you are sure you are sending the newer geth,” advising: “Go to take a walk outside, everyone needs it. “

For ethernodes.org, Geth is the most popular Ethereum client accounting for 74.63% of network nodes. Of these, over 72% of Geth nodes are running older versions of the client, which means that the bug could affect approximately 54% of Ethereum nodes. An address was also identified by The Block Research as the address that exploited the bug.

ethereum knots

Source: ethernodes.org

According to the lead developer of Ethereum, Tim Beiko, Flexpool, BTC.com and Binance pool “appear to have mined the wrong Geth version”. Beiko said the former appears to have been the one to report the problem, while the developers are “getting in touch with the latter two”.

The bug can lead to a double spend exploit where users spend cryptocurrencies, but the transaction is overwritten on an alternate chain.

However, Martin Swende, head of security at the Ethereum Foundation, has affirmed that “most miners have already been updated and the correct chain is also the longest (canon).”

Meanwhile Polygon (formerly – Matic Network) said that most validators have already upgraded to the latest Geth / Bor version on the Polygon PoS (proof-of-stake) mainnet. They have said “the team is monitoring the network for now”.

The bug was initially discovered before August 24, 2021 and was immediately shared and acknowledged by the Go Ethereum team. Sentnl, the team that discovered the bug during the Telos EVM audit, said the bug was “of high severity” and requested an “emergency hot patch”.

The Go Ethereum developers then released a patch on August 24, but it only works for those who have since upgraded their node.

All Ethereum runner nodes are encouraged to update their Geth clients to v1.10.8.

This is still a developing story.

At 15:23 UTC, ETH is trading at USD 3,248. It increased 4.3% in one day and 3.3% in a week.

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Loading...
Advertisements

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT
_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

Other reactions:

__

__

__

____

To know more:
– Disclosure: Ethereum has been ‘living’ with a major threat for 18 months

– EIP-1559: 100,000 Ethereum burned, the offer grows

– Vitalik Buterin Not Sure ‘When ETH 2.0’ but Says Clients Can Launch it Alone
– Ethereum 2.0 Multi-Client Testnet Medalla Up 30% in Active Validators

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

21
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
20
News

Nine Perfect Strangers, the TV series with Nicole Kidman not to be missed
17
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
17
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
16
News

Jennifer Lawrence injured eye on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set
14
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
14
News

Mark Wahlberg’s quarantine and amateur manicure
10
News

Fear of Ariana Grande, a man with a knife stopped
9
News

The Last Duel: a new featurette from the film | Cinema
5
News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at dinner in Beverly Hills, more and more in love
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top