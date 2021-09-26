Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain

It looks like a bug in earlier versions of the Geth client Ethereum (ETH), i.e. versions v1.10.07 and earlier, caused a bifurcation of the chain.

Source: AdobeStock / Sergey Nivens

Yearn Finance founder Andre Cronje has tweeted “Fork the newer geth and the older geth on the main network. Stay away from txing for a while until confirmed, unless you are sure you are sending the newer geth,” advising: “Go to take a walk outside, everyone needs it. “

For ethernodes.org, Geth is the most popular Ethereum client accounting for 74.63% of network nodes. Of these, over 72% of Geth nodes are running older versions of the client, which means that the bug could affect approximately 54% of Ethereum nodes. An address was also identified by The Block Research as the address that exploited the bug.

Source: ethernodes.org

According to the lead developer of Ethereum, Tim Beiko, Flexpool, BTC.com and Binance pool “appear to have mined the wrong Geth version”. Beiko said the former appears to have been the one to report the problem, while the developers are “getting in touch with the latter two”.

The bug can lead to a double spend exploit where users spend cryptocurrencies, but the transaction is overwritten on an alternate chain.

However, Martin Swende, head of security at the Ethereum Foundation, has affirmed that “most miners have already been updated and the correct chain is also the longest (canon).”

Meanwhile Polygon (formerly – Matic Network) said that most validators have already upgraded to the latest Geth / Bor version on the Polygon PoS (proof-of-stake) mainnet. They have said “the team is monitoring the network for now”.

The bug was initially discovered before August 24, 2021 and was immediately shared and acknowledged by the Go Ethereum team. Sentnl, the team that discovered the bug during the Telos EVM audit, said the bug was “of high severity” and requested an “emergency hot patch”.

The Go Ethereum developers then released a patch on August 24, but it only works for those who have since upgraded their node.

All Ethereum runner nodes are encouraged to update their Geth clients to v1.10.8.

This is still a developing story.

At 15:23 UTC, ETH is trading at USD 3,248. It increased 4.3% in one day and 3.3% in a week.

Loading...

