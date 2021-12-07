Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin’s proposal to reduce Gas Fees

In the last few days we have been witnessing a massive correction in cryptocurrency prices, with red sticks on all major exchanges. Meanwhile, Vitalik Buterin has launched his proposal to reduce the Gas Fees on Ethereum.

The Ethereum co-founder has clear ideas. It is necessary to limit the costs for transactions on the blockchain on Layer-1, with a short-term solution. To do this, he proposes to add a new limit on calldata. In the discussion, carried out on the Ethereum Magicians forum, it emerged that the simple reduction of costs from 16 to 3 would lead to a disproportionate increase in the size of the blocks up to 10 MB, with a consequent increase in tension on the network, risking its compromise: “1.5 MB will be enough to prevent most of the security risks“.

If the proposal is approved, upon reaching the calldata limit miners will be prompted to stop adding transactions per block. There is also talk of soft limits and concerns related to Smart Contracts on NFT, whose commissions should rise at this point to compensate for the reduction in the cost of gas.

The disproportionate increase in costs per transaction has led to a real one escape of users from the ecosystem towards cheaper and more accessible networks. Meanwhile, there are big news on the Shiba front. Waiting for its blockchain, in fact, the team behind Shiba Inu has announced an AAA game, the production of which the former Vice President of Tech of Activision will also collaborate.