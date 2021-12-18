Ethereum vs Bitcoin | “We are greener thanks to PoS”

The passage of Ethereum to a validation system PoS is almost upon us – and this will also involve the energy consumption of the protocol, which as is known is particularly high now.

A turning point green? It would seem to be betting on this Ethereum, also in terms of storytelling – as reported on a document on the official website of the group, than to the item Energy consumption outlines the next steps in the protocol.

Ethereum aims to beat Bitcoin… with the green

Ethereum: will PoS also be a green turn?

This is the point made by the foundation it operates in Ethereum and that as the main point of the transition to PoS just identify one reduction of energy consumption of the protocol. Something that would make, like many others that are already available on the market, $ ETH a green cryptocurrency. Low electricity consumption and therefore low impact on the environment.

Which is true, scientifically speaking – and it will leave Bitcoin as the only network of a certain thickness to rely on computing power – and therefore on energy consumption – for the validation and security of its protocol. The ecologists will therefore choose $ ETH in favour of $ BTC? The question, as we have already reported several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it – it is actually much more complex and deserves to be tackled from other angles as well.

Bitcoin vs Ethereum: will the fight also be played on the environment?

Definitely yes – and it is nothing new that consumption of Bitcoin are a concern (or rather a point of discussion) even among the supporters of the protocol. This energy consumption is recognized as an advantage in terms of securing the network. There is no doubt about the greater decentralization and security that an organized network such as Bitcoin, which is precisely protected by the enormous computing power required for the validation of transactions.

Bitcoin though, contrary to what the leader of Ripple, just to name one, will not switch to PoS and its ecological turnaround, already underway, will also focus on the use of renewable energy sources. Which is for example the first concern Bitcoin Council and which has already produced appreciable results.

The discussion will continue for years – but we consider it useless, at least for those who want to speak with conscience and knowledge of the world of cryptocurrencies – look only at the mere data of energy consumption. And the world of cryptocurrencies is also beautiful for this: it allows each protocol, according to its own rules, to make the choices it deems most appropriate.

The market will then decide which of the solutions is more congenial: the discussion will continue for a long time, even among our readers, who, as always, will be able to participate both through comments and on our official Twitter account.