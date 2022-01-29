Ethereum whales invest in the fall of the cryptocurrency

With Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that dropped below the $ 2,200 mark this week, whale addresses seem to have taken advantage of it to buy on the cryptocurrency drop.

What happened

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santimentover the past week, addresses holding at least 10,000 ETH have added 200,000 ETH to their holdings, worth approximately $ 497.2 million.

#Ethereum is hovering just below $ 2,500 once again after bottoming out at ~ $ 2,170 just 3 days ago. #Dipbuyers can be happy knowing that whale addresses holding 10k or more $ ETH have added 200k $ ETH from weak hands since January 20, worth ~ $ 497.2M. https://t.co/OhsWeqMFLi pic.twitter.com/FdIY5Hp00K – Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 26, 2022

Santiment also pointed out that addresses with at least 10,000 ETH have grown at the fastest rate since November 2020, when the price of Ethereum hit an all-time high of $ 4,891.

Whales aren’t the only Ethereum holders who have taken advantage of the recent asset correction: according to data from IntoTheBlock, small holders of ETH (i.e. those who hold between 1 and 10 ETH) have grown to over 1 million.

$ ETH increasing adoption. The number of addresses with 1 to 10 ETH recently surpassed the milestone of 1 million addresses and has continued to climb since. These addresses collectively hold 3.31m ETH and they increased their balance by 4.75% over the past 30 days. pic.twitter.com/yyihPb0eqr – IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) January 27, 2022

At current prices, this means that the small holders of Ethereum collectively hold $ 7.9 billion in ETH.

Price movement

Friday afternoon ETH was down 3.20% daily to $ 2,390.72; the coin is down 51% from its all-time high, but is still up 90% annually.

