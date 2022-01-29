Ethereum whales invest in the fall of the cryptocurrency

With Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that dropped below the $ 2,200 mark this week, whale addresses seem to have taken advantage of it to buy on the cryptocurrency drop.

What happened

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santimentover the past week, addresses holding at least 10,000 ETH have added 200,000 ETH to their holdings, worth approximately $ 497.2 million.

Santiment also pointed out that addresses with at least 10,000 ETH have grown at the fastest rate since November 2020, when the price of Ethereum hit an all-time high of $ 4,891.

Whales aren’t the only Ethereum holders who have taken advantage of the recent asset correction: according to data from IntoTheBlock, small holders of ETH (i.e. those who hold between 1 and 10 ETH) have grown to over 1 million.

At current prices, this means that the small holders of Ethereum collectively hold $ 7.9 billion in ETH.

Price movement

Friday afternoon ETH was down 3.20% daily to $ 2,390.72; the coin is down 51% from its all-time high, but is still up 90% annually.

