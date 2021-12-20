Ethereum: whales still accumulating

The accumulation of Ethereum by whales has increased 2.8% in the last two and a half months.

Whales have 1.4 million Ethereum (ETH)

He reveals it Santiment citing a graph showing a sharp and continuous increase in ETH held on addresses that have between 100,000 and 10 million, starting from the end of September.

In fact, after the drop on September 19, when the price of ETH briefly returned to $ 2,700, these whales started accumulating again, having discharged some of what they had accumulated in the previous months.

Santiment points out that in these two and a half months the total number of ETH held on these addresses has risen by 1.4 million units, equal to an increase of approximately 5.58 billion dollars.

However, the current level has not yet reached that of mid-September.

The price of ETH at risk goes down

According to other analysts, the current situation could suggest a drop in the price of Ethereum.

After hitting its all-time high on November 10, surpassing $ 4,800, a downturn appears to have begun, bringing the price of ETH below $ 3,900.

This is a cumulative loss of more than 10% in the past two weeks.

Now the attention threshold would become the $ 3,000 level, that is, a level never touched since the beginning of October.

Some analysts worry that a new wave of FUD, largely coming from China, could weaken the crypto markets, and in particular Ethereum. Furthermore, the problem of high fees has not yet been solved, with an average cost per transaction on the Ethereum blockchain currently above $ 20, while for example on the Bitcoin one it is still at $ 1.6.

All of this could indirectly affect the price of ETH, which currently does not appear to be able to rise in the short term. According to some forecasts, it would actually be projected towards lows at the end of September, or a return below $ 3,000.

The level to watch today is $ 3,700, as it should be the first major support if it falls from the current $ 3,830.

If this support breaks, the next one could be right at $ 3,000.