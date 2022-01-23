Ethereum: what a decline! | On-chain data speak of recovery for ETH

Sales involving the entire sector of cryptocurrencies in the night between Friday And Saturday last have not spared Ethereum, which continues to travel around altitude $ 2,500.

A situation that perhaps few would have been able to imagine only a few weeks ago, with a loss of 25% week over week which leaves a bad taste in the mouth of many investors. The situation however, moving away a little from the graphic, is less worrying than it might seem.

The Ethereum momentum analysis

More suffering for altcoins – and Ethereum is no exception

As often happens during sell off of these proportions, are the altcoin and not Bitcoin to lead the ranking of losses. A situation that also concerns Ethereum, which shows significant losses, but in our opinion unrelated to the relative strength of the protocol as such.

In fact, all the projects suffered particularly generalists, as we can see with the trend of Solana – and partially also of BNB And Earth Moon, although the latter two have since rebounded interestingly in the past 24 hours. All this while actually on the membership front use from Ethereum – and on that of its passage to a version 2.0 – there are a number of excellent news, which we will also analyze with some graphic support.

Staking on the rise – and also the number of active wallets

Yours meters to measure the trend of Ethereum in perspective this time they come directly from chain. The first data we analyze is the trend of staking, which continues to be in growth in terms of ETH totals to a rhythm that perhaps few would have imagined possible. The quota has been exceeded 9 million ETH that I am now locked and that could not be recovered until the switch to the version occurs 2.0, which should now be a matter of a few months.

The staking trend is excellent

Also on the front of active wallets there is great news. Even the fluctuating price trend does not seem to have reduced a progressive growth that has doubled the wallets that have at least 0.01 ETH in the portfolio. A signal of concrete use of the network, regardless of the problems of congestion which are now the smash of the sector DeFi but not only.

The growth of wallets is also interesting

Ethereum Killers suffer

All this while the Ethereum Killer, that is, those projects that they should have sent in early retirement this protocol suffer.

Solana, in addition to having lost a huge amount of value from its highs, it is also cyclically having technical problems, which signal it is on the way to completely replace Ethereum much more will have to be done. During the sell off place orders on ADM and other services that run on $ SOL it was impossible for a window of time long enough to raise some questions. Which is not to say that Solana is not a potentially solid project, but that volumes continue to be problematic even for networks that are not in PoW.

The same can also be said for Cardano, with the public beta debut of Sundaeswap which wasn’t perfect. Of course, even the developers expected it, but it is still a factual sign that no one would seem to have, on a technical level, the magic wand to solve any type of technical problem.

And if we want sign that we will hardly see Ethereum succumb to the competition, however JPM and other groups are offering insight very positive for the closest competition. Once a situation of semi-normality has returned to the market, we therefore do not believe that $ ETH the second project for market cap is destined to disappear, or at least to lose, at least for now.