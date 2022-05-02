Ethereum: what is its value in the market this May 2

Ethereum is one of the most coveted cryptocurrencies in the digital market (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae)

Ether, commonly called as Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.so it is one of the digital currencies that arouses the most interest among miners (users of cryptocurrencies).

Ethereum is a platform for blockchain open source that runs with the use of your native currency, called Ether or ETHso even though people use these names as synonyms, they are different things.

Ether is a token that is used specifically in the blockchain ethereum to pay transactions. This token is responsible for powering almost everything that happens on the network, which can be used by anyone to create and run smart contracts, which are software programs that operate autonomously and without user intervention.

Lo and behold, the growth of Ethereum can be attributed in part to its function of smart contracts, because thanks to this innovation it implemented the bases for the decentralized finance industry, decentralized apps and non-fungible tokens such as NFTs.

The Ethereum platform was created in 2015 by programmer Vitalik Buterinwith the intention of promoting an instrument for decentralized and collaborative applications.

However, among its shortcomings is its limited scalabilitythat is, it only allows 15 transactions per second, this situation already put Ethereum in check when in December 2017 the CryptoKitties app ‒a game where users could trade digital kittens for speculative purposes‒ led to a huge congestion on the platform in which many transactions did not go through.

In January 2016, ether was trading around a dollar and its historical maximum is 4,891.70 units. Its changing value has shown that it is volatile, but while the debate heats up every day about the convenience of its use.

Ethereum is trading this May 2 in the afternoon at 2,860.79 USDwhich represents an increase in 2.20% compared to the last 24 hours and an increase of 0.74% with reference to its value reached in the last hour.

In terms of market popularity, it has maintained the number two position among cryptocurrencies, being only surpassed by bitcoin, the most popular digital currency for laying the foundations for the emergence of many of the altcoins on the market.

A cryptocurrency is a digital medium of exchange that does not physically exist. and that uses cryptographic encryption to ensure the integrity of your transactions, while maintaining control over the creation of your new units.

Bitcoin was the first to be launched on the market and then they followed him others like Litecoin, Ethereum, Iota, Tether, Cash, Ripple, Decentraland, even some born from memes like Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrencies have various elements that make them unique: not being controlled by any institution, not requiring intermediaries in transactions and using accounting blocks (blockchain) to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegally.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are accused of being unreliable, of being volatile, of being conducive to fraud, of not having a legal framework that supports their users (miners), of allowing the operation of illegal activities. , among others.

Although it could be a paradox, in turn cryptocurrencies guarantee security to their miners in terms of the network in which it is located (framework) and that implies the handling of algorithms. In addition, breaking this security is possible but not so easy to achieve, since whoever tries it would have to have a computational power even higher than that of Google itself.

to acquire them you can make the purchase or exchange of the currency itself on specialized portals. Its value varies depending on supply, demand and the commitment of miners, so it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given currency, the higher its value.

However, whoever invests in this type of digital currencies must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to the capital, Well, just as there can be an increase, it can also have an unexpected crash and end the savings of its users.

To store them, users must have a digital purse or wallet, which is actually a software through which it is possible to save, send and make transactions of cryptocurrencies. In reality, this type of wallet only stores the keys that mark the ownership and right of a person over a certain cryptocurrency, so these codes are the ones that must actually be protected.

