Ethereum, what is the London hard fork and where the prices will go

Ethereum, what is the hard fork and where the quotes will go

by Orlando Merone (Bitpanda)

The long awaited hard fork of Ethereum London has arrived and contains five updates aimed at improving the network of Ethereum: Among the five EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposals), EIP-1559 is by far the most controversial due to its radical impact on commissions, but this does not mean that the other proposals are equally important.

The bigger question right now is how the upgrade will impact Ethereum’s price.

Ethereum Improvement Proposals (Eip): what they are

EIP-1559 brings about the most radical change and will play a significant role in the evolution of ETH prices as it causes a deflationary effect every time a transaction occurs.

In fact, it activates a mechanism that limits the overall availability of ETH over time by eliminating a variable quantity each time a transaction is executed. The total current offer is approximately 117 million ETH. The update will modify the issuance program by causing part of the basic “fee” to be burned by gradually reducing the circulating supply of Ether, making ETH a deflationary currency.

As demand becomes greater than supply, especially in a growing DApps market, this update alone could potentially drive the price of ETH.

Five suggestions for improvement

Directly linked to the enhancements of the EIP-1559, the EIP-3198 is introduced, which allows smart contracts or decentralized applications (DApps) to immediately determine the value of the basic “fee”.

The EIP-3529 will instead eliminate some refunds, while the EIP-3541 will reject new contracts that include byte 0xEF (existing smart contracts with byte 0xEF will remain valid).

Finally, EIP-3554 will delay the increase in “mining difficulty” in December 2021. This update makes Ethereum mining less attractive and pushes the network to switch from ETH 1.0’s Proof of Work consensus mechanism to ETH 1.0’s Proof of Stake. ETH 2.0.

Ethereum: forecasts on quotations

ETH is currently trading at around € 2,700, with a recent all-time high of € 3,600. The total market capitalization of Ethereum currently stands at approx 320 billion euros and is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Its value comes mainly from the fact that it powers transactions within the DApps (decentralized applications) built on its network. In other words: the more DApps there are, the more transactions are executed and, consequently, the higher the price of ETH.

Ethereum has been in development for much longer than any other network smart contract; for this reason it is currently the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. EIP-1559 could have a positive effect on the price of ETH, as it will gradually reduce the circulating supply of Ether

The other major change will be moving from the Proof of Work consensus protocol to that Proof of Stake, which will materialize between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The Proof of Stake system will bring sustainability and scalability to the network and will also decrease the total emission of new ETHs by about 90%.

Both updates should have a deflationary effect for the Ethereum offer.

The reduction of the supply of Ether

The reduction of Ether in circulation, in addition to a mechanism of burn which reduces the supply in circulation, could be a catalyst for the price of ETH. This could also translate into higher returns than Bitcoin over the next few years. Ethereum is progressively uncoupling from Bitcoin and it is evident that it has offered higher returns since the beginning of the year. Their interdependence relationship is waning and some are even starting to think aloud that Ether can outperform Bitcoin – how much, it will depend on market conditions and general sentiment.

It’s a good time for the all-crypto market, which recently had its best week since early July, with sentiment improving and investors pushing up prices. In this period the Crypto Fear & Greed index has gone from extreme fear, to a more neutral zone of 50/100, up to the current 70-75 / 100 of the last few days.

Ethereum quotes, expectations from new fundamentals

Before the London hard fork, Ethereum followed Bitcoin prices rising above € 2,000; since July it has gained 50% and could still grow after the update.

PIEs imply major changes and are necessary to compete with next-generation smart contract networks, including those of Binance, Solana And Cardano. The effect on prices could also be important, perhaps similar to that of Bitcoin Halving, which occurs every four years causing huge bull market cycles.