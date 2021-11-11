Ethereum: what it is and how it works

Ethereum is the name of one blockchain decentralized and open-source with smart contract (smart contract) developed in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin, a Russian-Canadian programmer.

Ether (ETH or Ξ) is the platform’s native cryptocurrency, whose market value is second only to that of Bitcoin, and which can likewise be subject to buying and selling activity. trading.

The platform

Vitalik Buterin created and developed Ethereum drawing on funding with crowdfunding, the microfinance that mobilizes people and resources from below. There network went into operation on July 30, 2015.

Buterin believed that with the help of a more sophisticated programming language the blockchain technology it could have found application in other fields than the financial one and could be linked to it real world assets, such as stocks and property.

There Ethereum platform hosts permanent and immutable decentralized applications, with which users can interact. The applications of Decentralized Finance (DeFi – decentralized finance) provide Ethereum users with a wide range of financial services, such as the possibility of to take in cryptocurrency loan against their shareholdings or to lend them at interest without the need to resort to typical financial intermediaries such as brokers, stock exchanges or banks.

Ethereum also allows the creation and trading of Non fungible Tokens (NFTs – Non-Fungible Tokens). Each of these is unique and therefore not interchangeable with others. NFTs can usually link to digital artwork or other real-world objects allowing them to be sold as a unique digital property.

Furthermore, many other cryptocurrencies use the Ethereum blockchain by using its platform for Initial Coins Offers (ICOs – Initial Coin Offerings). This is in contrast to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and many network or utility tokens, which are inherently fungible.

Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum has begun to implement a series of updates called Ethereum 2.0 (also known as Serenity). The main purpose of the update is to allow the network to support data for tens of thousands of transactions per second from the current 15.

This is possible by dividing the workload across many blockchains that they act in parallel (sharding process) and then all share a blockchain following a proof-of-stake protocol that makes tampering and attacks by hackers expensive and difficult:

Proof of stake (PoS) protocols are a class of consent mechanisms for blockchains that work by selecting validators in proportion to their amount of holdings in the associated cryptocurrency. Unlike a proof of work (PoW) protocol, PoS systems do not consume large amounts of power.

Let’s see in detail how does it work Serenity:

Every Serenity knot it communicates with its peers (peers), a relatively small subset of the network, to include one new transaction in the blockchain;

it communicates with its peers (peers), a relatively small subset of the network, to include one in the blockchain; THE miner (miners) are some nodes that keep a list of all these new transactions and use them for create new blocks , which they then send to the rest of the network;

(miners) are some nodes that keep a list of all these new transactions and use them for , which they then send to the rest of the network; Whenever a node receives a block, it checks the validity of it and of all the transactions it contains;

of it and of all the transactions it contains; After that, the node adds the block to its blockchain to perform all its operations.

The network is not hierarchical, so a node can receive concurrent blocks, which can also form competing chains. The rule of longer chain (longest-chain rule) states that you must refer to the system with the greater number of blocks. This rule is popular because miners don’t want to waste computational work trying to add blocks to a chain that the network will drop.

Ether (ETH) is the cryptocurrency that springs from Ethereum protocol (with which it is often mistakenly confused) as a reward to miners in a proof-of-work system for adding blocks to the blockchain. The block reward along with the transaction fees provide the incentive for miners to keep the blockchain growing and keep processing new transactions. L’ETH it is therefore essential for the functioning of the network. The smallest subunit of this cryptocurrency is known as Wei and is equal to 10-18 ETH.

Comparison with Bitcoin

The main use case of Bitcoin is that it is one store of value and a digital currency. Also ETH it can be used as a digital currency and store of value, but the Ethereum network also makes it possible to create and run decentralized applications And smart contracts (smart contracts). These are transaction programs or protocols that are intended to automatically execute, monitor or document events and actions legally relevant under the terms of a contract or agreement.

The goals of the smart contract they are the reduction of the need for trusted intermediaries, the costs of arbitration and enforcement, and the losses from fraud.

Ethereum blocks are validated approximately every 12 seconds, against the 10 minutes of Bitcoin In addition, Ethereum does not have an emission limit, while only 21 million Bitcoins are available. Ethereum and Bitcoin are both mined via proof-of-work and can be purchased on exchanges of cryptocurrencies.

Popular uses of Ethereum have included the creation of NFT (ERC721) and fungible tokens (ERC20) and a variety of property, crowdfunding, decentralized finance, decentralized exchanges, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO – decentralized autonomous organizations), games and gambling.

However, Ethereum’s smart contracts feature bug visible to all that cannot be corrected quickly.

