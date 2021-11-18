Ethereum, what it is and how to invest

One of the most important revolutions in the economic and monetary sector, which has spread widely to the point of representing a central point in its field and which will still be discussed for a long time is the birth of cryptocurrencies. These are virtual currencies used as a medium of exchange or held for investment purposes, which constitute a digital representation of value.

Ethereum today is the second most capitalized and important cryptocurrency ever.

How was ethereum born?

The idea of ​​ethereum dates back to 2015, when its founder Vitalik Buterin launched the first version of this platform with the support of numerous co-founders. Its operation is based on open software through blockchain technology. It is a decentralized technology that relies on millions of computers around the world. This certainly makes it safer, as in a probable but rare hacking attack, all the computers that make up the blockchain should equally accept the changes made by the compromised PC, which would immediately attract particular suspicion. Ethereum, therefore, represents the platform within which it is possible to create and move Ether, the real cryptocurrency. Finally, the ethereum blockchain is able to create registers, markets, to move funds.

The ethereum technology also includes the presence of decentralized applications, known as dapps, which do not need any mediator for them to work.

What is the value of ethereum?

The strength of this important cryptocurrency lies in the fact that its value has two fundamental strengths. The first refers to the value of the program, which is basically very high. The second instead refers to the value of the cryptocurrency itself, which obviously can vary and is subject to changes in relation to the price of other cryptocurrencies and what happens in the world.

How to buy ethereum?

As with all cryptocurrencies, getting hold of and buying a percentage of them is not simple, easy or intuitive for everyone. The purchasing processes of these virtual currencies, in fact, require pre-established steps and a series of specific programs and applications that allow them to function correctly. But contrary to many other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, in the case of ethereum both its purchase and its are simplified. In fact, they can be purchased on specific platforms and deposited there, ready for exchanges, or they can be transferred to a private wallet. In any case, to better understand where and how to buy it, the advice is always to consult specialized sites.

Therefore, if the world of cryptocurrencies is able to arouse particular charm and you want to delve into it, the only thing left to do is to become aware of the goals you want to achieve and rely on the methods of buying ethereum, following the various options available. By deciding to rely on a qualified broker, or trying to trade online responsibly, staying constantly updated and informed on the trends in the value of the virtual currency, everyone can enter the world of cryptocurrencies.