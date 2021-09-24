Ethereum: what predictions for the cryptocurrency after the new records?

If, until a few years ago, i trader interested in investing in cryptocurrencies they quarreled i Bitcoin available, today the financial landscape has definitely changed. In fact, in this historical moment the markets are populated by many different cryptocurrencies and each of them often stands out thanks to its own characteristics and peculiarities. Add to this that the digital currency, after a few years of “down”, seems to have returned to supply performance really very interesting and therefore it is not surprising that investors are paying particular attention to the new players protagonists of this very particular market.

This is the case, for example, of Ethereum, a cryptocurrency launched in 2015 which, month after month, has climbed the rankings coming to be certified as the second in the world as far as the capitalization. To fully understand how this digital currency works, you can visit specialized portals such as, for example, ethereum-news.it, a site on the ethereum cryptocurrency where you can find information and insights, but also investment advice and trading signals.

Characteristics of cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrencies are basic currencies protected by cryptography: of goods exclusively digital, which do not exist within the physical world and can only be accessed if equipped with the correct one access key. Above all, however, cryptocurrencies are financial instruments whose value it is established solely and exclusively by them Creator.

This means that Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum and associates do not depend on rules or on national or international bodies and therefore often end up simply responding to the law of supply and demand. Therefore, the more investors confirm their interest in cryptocurrencies, the more their price can continue to rise literally exponentially.

Features of ethereum

Self Bitcoin can be considered a payment system international based on cryptocurrencies, Ethereum further raises the bar for what concerns the use of blockchain technologies. Ethereum (which in the markets is known by the acronym ETH) is in fact a kind of net, inside which it is possible to carry out the most varied operations, exploiting the peer-to-peer systems.

With Ethereum it is therefore possible to develop new ones applications, as well as you can record domains or buy intellectual property; is still, inside it is possible to distribute new forms of contract smart and much more. For the above activities and for all other possible activities, the Ether, or the proprietary currency of Ethereum: a token which can be bought, sold or traded directly, and which can also be used to fuel a third party transaction.

What predictions for ethereum

As previously mentioned, in this historical moment Ethereum it is considered the second largest cryptocurrency in the world if you take its own into consideration capitalization. But there is more, as several experts agree that it is a cryptocurrency destined for grow further both in the short and medium term. The reason? The small empty passages he is experiencing Bitcoin, which is the most important and famous protagonist ever when it comes to digital currency.

In fact, BTC is alternating moments of great growth with real ones negative peaks and analysts’ impression is that this roller coaster trend could end up positively affecting the performance of Ethereum. A really comforting fact, if you consider that, only in the first months of this 2021, ETH already has tripled its market value. It is therefore not surprising that traders are literally on the hunt for investment opportunity with this crypto: on the one hand those who prefer the buying and selling direct, on the other hand those looking for different opportunities, such as the stipulation of Contracts For Difference.