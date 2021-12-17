Ethereum: what to expect from cryptocurrency in 2022?

In 2021 the Ethereum rush, able to reach half the capitalization of Bitcoin, proposing itself as one of the cryptocurrency technologies with better prospects for 2022. In the last year the increase in ETH was 562%, compared to an increase in the price of BTC of 152%, with the ETH / BTC exchange rate today at its highest in three years.

The Ethereum ecosystem is garnering great attention from investors, especially after the switch to the Proof-of-Stake protocol, a reputedly more efficient and sustainable system for Ethereum’s growth. Technology today is increasingly at the center of the spread of cryptocurrencies and blockchain solutions, in fact it is the most used for tools such as NFTs, smart contracts and decentralized DeFi finance.

According to many analysts, the price of Ethereum could grow significantly in 2022, especially considering the development prospects in the DeFi sphere, while Bitcoin could remain the role of store of value to stabilize the cryptocurrency sector. The target price set by the experts is of about 6-10 thousand dollars, therefore well above the current $ 4,150, a scenario to be assessed with caution and attention towards risk management.

What to know to invest in Ethereum in a conscious way

To buy ethereum the professionals of Finaria suggest focusing on safety first, starting with good training and quality information to better understand the real potential of this technology. This is an essential requirement to be able to make the right decisions, appropriately approaching cryptocurrency investments. Furthermore, it is crucial to choose a reliable intermediary and the most appropriate way to invest in ETH, accurately evaluating each available option.

With regulated brokers such as eToro and Capital.com, for example, it is possible to invest through the online trading, trading on cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum through CFDs. These are derivative financial products that allow you to open positions in any price direction, effectively speculating on price fluctuations to invest long or short depending on the forecasts obtained through the study of the graphs, making the knowledge of technical analysis and the correct use of indicators and oscillators essential.

Alternatively it is possible buy ETH at an exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange platform such as Binance, Coinbase or Bitpanda. This type of operations are more focused on the long period, with the aim of buying the crypto token at an affordable price in the expectation that it will acquire value over time to resell it at a higher price. The two strategies can obviously coexist, both by investing through separate brokers and exchanges, and through operators such as eToro who offer both investment solutions.

In any case, it is always necessary to start from the analysis of Ethereum in the technical and macroeconomic field, carefully studying the historical price trend and the future prospects of the technology, in relation to the reference market and the main competitors. At the same time, risk must be managed effectively by applying correct risk management strategies, for example by consciously using automatic stop loss orders in online trading, or by diversifying your crypto portfolio to minimize the risk in the purchase and sale of digital currencies.

The future of Ethereum between NFTs, smart contracts and DeFi

L’upgrade to ETH 2.0 has certainly found a strong appreciation among investors, ready to focus on the new Ethereum technology that is increasingly scalable and efficient. However, the factor that can influence Ethereum’s prospects lies in the decentralized finance, an alternative model to traditional finance which according to JP Morgan already has 100 billion dollars of funds invested in dapps, with a strong potential disruption for analysts of the powerful American investment bank.

The same goes for the NFT market, fresh from a real boom in 2021 thanks to crypto art, a sector that after the explosion of notoriety in mid-year is going through a long and complex process of maturity. Furthermore, Ethereum is a leader in the management of smart contract, an area in which the presence of companies is constantly growing, to take advantage of the important advantages ensured by the use of these tools, as demonstrated by the Bitcoin Taproot update to try to stem Ethereum’s leadership in this field.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are evolving from simple tools used for anonymous, cheap and fast transactions, to increasingly advanced and versatile technologies with applications ranging from finance to credit, from document management in the corporate sector to collecting 4.0. In this context, the opportunities for Ethereum are considerable, however it will need to be able to overcome a variety of challenges before finally approaching Bitcoin, including proving that the greater efficiency obtained with ETH 2.0 has not compromised the security of the blockchain.