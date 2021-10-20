Ethereum: what to expect from cryptocurrency in the coming months? The forecasts of the experts – Livornopress

Economics and finance

Ethereum remains at the center of investors’ interests, so much so that many believe that the token in the coming weeks could return to the ATH set in mid-May, or the figure of $ 4,300. Some rumors speak of a probable half-year of growth for the cryptocurrency market, linked to the approval of ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and which should also benefit from Ether; in general, the trend is that of one substantial growth also in the long term and this should help bring the currency back to a value close to that reached last spring, if not higher.

Looking at these ethereum predictions made by analysts at ethereum-news.it, we note how the turmoil around the token created by Vitalik Buterin is very lively. Several authoritative voices within the financial landscape place Ether even close to record value of $ 10,000 and, while not having certain elements to confirm this indiscretion, there is no doubt that numerous large-caliber investors have decided to support the cryptocurrency by purchasing large quantities.

What can change for Ethereum

The climate of great expectations created around Ethereum in recent months is also partly due to the famous update that should advance the project to a so-called 2.0 phase, also based on very fast and cheap Pos transactions. The improvements that should lead the token to be more performing have also been confirmed by the famous expert Marius Van Der Wijden, who assured that in the immediate future of the coin, that is, once the transition to phase 2.0 has taken place, it will not even be more necessary to undermine the Ether.

The project ofEhtereum 2.0 starts from afar: in December 2020, in fact, the so-called “Beacon Chain” was launched, that is a series of operations aimed at improving the currency; the next steps, called “The Shard Chains” and “The Docking”, represent a further evolution. The first should in fact make the Ethereum ecosystem capable of processing and storing a greater amount of data than what happens today, while the final “Docking” phase aims to make Ethereum a sustainable proposal, scalable and, above all, safer for investors.

How to invest in Ethereum

The user you want invest in Ethereum has two modes available. The first involves the direct purchase of the cryptocurrency from an exchange (the most famous are Coinbase and Binance) and requires having a digital wallet, called a wallet, where to keep the tokens safe. This is an investment strategy generally used by those who plan to keep ownership of money for a long time, therefore it represents an operation designed for a fairly long period of time.

On the other hand, those who want to invest in the short term can take advantage of the opportunities offered by online trading. Trading is a safe and completely legal activity based on initiating numerous trades within a limited time. To trade, however, you need to rely on a broker, that is to say a platform that acts as an intermediary and that deals with putting the user in relation with the financial markets. There are numerous brokers with whom to trade, however it is essential to use only reliable platforms with international certifications. Furthermore, most platforms offer the possibility of trading using the CFD: it is a useful tool much appreciated by traders that allows you to invest even if you do not have a large capital. Through CFDs, in fact, the user is not obliged to buy the asset directly, but can limit himself to speculating on its underlying, earning on price fluctuations.