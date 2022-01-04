Ethereum White Paper Predicted DeFi But Not NFTs: Vitalik Buterin From CoinTelegraph
Ethereum white paper predicted DeFi but not NFTs: Vitalik Buterin
Summarizing the past decade, Vitalik Buterin co-founder has rethought some of his past predictions, bragging that he was right about abstract ideas rather than software development issues.
Buterin begins the Twitter thread by referring to his article of July 23, 2013, where he stressed the key points of – internationality and resistance to censorship. Buterin foresaw Bitcoin’s potential in protecting the purchasing power of citizens in Iran, Argentina, China and Africa.
Buterin had also predicted an increase in stablecoin adoption, as he saw some Argentine companies already operating in (USDT). Buterin also supports his ideas from ten years ago regarding the negative impact that regulations would have on Bitcoin:
