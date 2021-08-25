Ethereum: who are its competitors Cardano, Solana and Terra

by Eliézer Ndinga (21Shares)

The market for cryptocurrencies it is continuing to record its K-shaped market recovery, which began following the May crash. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still trading below 24% of their maximum, while other cryptocurrencies, whose market is in the top 15 by capitalization, mainly include Cardano (ADA), Solana (Sun Land (LUNA), are recording their all-time highs.

In fact, at the time of writing, in the last 30 days the price of Cardano has soared by 134.3%, while Solana and Luna have returned 171.2% and 293.4% respectively.

Ethereum: who are its competitors

The three cryptocurrencies – Cardano, Solana and Terra – they have an important element in common: they are all competitors of Ethereum. Their blockchains are defined Layer 1, given that their functionalities are mainly two: to regulate the financial activities that take place on the blockchain and to launch applications of decentralized finance.

Cardano is actually an exception, as it does not offer developers a functionality for applications, although this feature is included in the next roadmap update, scheduled for September 12.

Blockchains basically work like FedWire, but also like the Apple App Store or Google Play. The first function can be seen, broadly speaking, as the real-time settlement system for controlling central bank reserves, used by Federal Reserve; while the second is a distribution platform that allows developers to launch their applications and users to download them.

These cryptocurrencies are attempting to erode market share from Ethereum through the two main functions described above and in which Ethereum has an advantage over its competitors in terms of size, as shown in the graph below.

At 21Shares, we believe that Layer 1 growth other than Ethereum is primarily caused and sustained by retail investors, as the only institutional-grade products with these underlying assets are only available in our range. The only exception is Luna, for which there are no such products at the moment.

Furthermore, combining the ETPs on Solana and Cardano would only result in 5% of our assets under management (AuM), currently equal to 1.79 billion dollars, although this may change in the case of institutional and corporate inflows. Coinbase, for example, has announced plans to invest $ 500 million in various cryptocurrencies, making this public company (COIN) an index for these underlying assets.

21Shares will continue to monitor what the future holds; in particular, we have noticed that among the 15 major digital assets there are laggards, such as Polkadot and Cosmos, both are interoperability protocols that have not aroused strong curiosity among investors. However, our research team argues that things will change if Ethereum’s competitors continue to grow, making interoperability between blockchains an increasingly essential feature, especially when Polkadot and its “chain guards” are fully operational.