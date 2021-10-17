Ethereum will hit $ 4,000 | When? Our analysis on ETH

The week was dominated, in terms of press and insights, by Bitcoin, which with its return close to the maximum has overshadowed Ethereum.

However, even the second blockchain protocol in the world by market capitalization has given very satisfactory performances for investors – and many endorsement arrived also from the finance that counts could open to a bull run ahead of its time.

Ethereum again: $ 4,000 share possible soon – we explain why

Mark Cuban and Barry Sternlicht: heavy endorsements arrive for Ethereum

Ethereum it is perhaps the protocol that has most clearly demonstrated its strength in recent weeks. We are not just talking about movements in terms of price – these slightly in lag compared to the great weekly performance of Bitcoin. By show of strength we also mean resistance to the many projects that aim to oust him from nerve center of the decentralized finance – For example Solana – which was one of the most in shape of the last few weeks.

A force that has been clear even in the recent statements of two very large investors: on the one hand Mark Cuban pointed to ETH as the best project to invest in today, even over his beloved Dogecoin.

On the other hand we had the public admission of Barry Sternlicht – which together with Bitcoin has entered Ethereum in your portfolio against inflation. Two endorsement of a certain thickness, which are an unequivocal sign of the fact that Ethereum now very popular even in the upper echelons of finance.

Watch out for the NFT market – which is ready to go full steam ahead

To play a fundamental role in the price changes in the coming weeks we also find the sector of NFT. After the announcement of a new series of auctions by Sotheby’s, the sector could experience a new moment of great rush, also reflecting on the price of ETH, which remains the most relevant blockchain for this specific market.

We have also seen it with the Shiboshi case on the network of Shiba Token, which was so successful that it brought the cost of network transactions back to very high levels. A situation that is also ready to explode and report Ethereum on its all-time highs, even ahead of ours Ethereum forecasts.

The technical analysis to orient yourself in the next week of Ethereum

There will also be to look at, to understand where he can get in the course of the next week, the developments concerning the world of technical analysis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 7-day moving averages on $ ETH

As regards the moving averages we are faced with a unanimously bullish picture, which must be compared as we always do on Cryptocurrency.it also with the technical analysis indicators used by professionals.

INDICATOR SIGNAL WILLIAMS OVERBOOKED CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 The technical indications on $ ETH at 7 days

Here too the picture is almost unanimous, which allows us to sleep relatively peacefully if we are long on this cryptocurrency. As for supports and resistances, we have the first a $ 3,600, a price point that now seems to be definitively conquered, and as far as endurance is concerned, at high altitude $ 4,120. According to the technical analysis, i $ 4,000 they would therefore be one step away – and if it is not today, it will be a more than possible goal for the next ones 48 hours.

Eyes on Ethereum – which thanks to the great popularity it is enjoying on the financial markets of a certain depth – could surprise and even surpass for growth $ BTC.