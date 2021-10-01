Ethereum will replace Bitcoin and become the main crypto-network, predicts the co-founder of Polygon Da CoinTelegraph

Ethereum will replace Bitcoin and become the main crypto-network, predicts the Polygon co-founder
“Sooner or later, Ether will surpass and become the global standard,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, during an interview with Cointelegraph.
Nailwal believes Ethereum will eventually become “the ultimate payment layer” for the DeFi industry. In his opinion, Polygon will play an important role in ensuring Ethereum’s long-term success, as it allows to greatly increase the scalability of the network. Despite growing competition from other Layer-1 protocols, such as Solana, Nailwal said it’s still too early to really talk about “Ethereum killer:”
“The Ethereum blockchain, given its fundamentals, security, level of decentralization, community and the trust it has managed to gain over time, is simply out of reach for any other chain.”
