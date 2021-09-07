Ethereum’s Layer-2 solutions process multiple transactions of all Bitcoin

In recent months, given the rise in Ethereum gas prices, layer-2 scalability protocols continue to record ever higher adoption rates, leading them to process more daily transactions than the Bitcoin network.

According to data from CoinMetrics, collected by Evan Van Ness, an industry analyst and founder of Week In Ethereum News, on September 6 there were more transactions on Ethereum’s L2 networks than on the Bitcoin network:

“Curiosity: There are already more daily transactions on Ethereum Layer-2s (~ 250,000) than on Bitcoin (~ 210,000 reported yesterday by @coinmetrics). Layer-2s on $ ETH are just heating up. “

According to the analyst, StarkWare accounts for the majority of these volumes: approximately 143,000 transactions on different DeFi platforms, such as the dYdX exchange and the L2 NFT Immutable X platform.

Arbitrum, introduced on the mainnet on September 1, recorded approximately 56,000 transactions. Just launched, its Arbitrum One platform is already attracting big names in DeFi including Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap, who are exploring different Layer-2 solutions.

Optimistic Ethereum has approximately 28,000 transactions. Uniswap implemented its v3 protocol on Optimism in July, and there is a L2 version of the DeFi Synthetix / Kwenta trading platform as well.

The Bitcoiners point out that Van Ness nevertheless made a comparison between the Layer-2 of ETH and the Layer-1 of BTC, without considering the Lightning Network. Van Ness replied that “in my opinion, given the low amount blocked, the Lightning Network has very little traction but I would be happy if someone would show me evidence to the contrary“.

Polygon’s strategy lead “Sanket” analyzed some statistics from the network, revealing that smaller transactions are predominant. In a tweet of 7 September, stated that “transactions of 45% of all addresses are less than $ 1.45“.

According to L2fees, at the time of writing Loopring remains the most affordable platform for the transfer of ETH, which costs only $ 0.40. Matter Labs’ zkSync costs roughly double at $ 0.83, Arbitrum One $ 2.75, and Optimism $ 5.83.

Ethereum itself costs almost $ 11 for a simple ETH transfer. However, Bitinfocharts reported yesterday’s average gas cost at around $ 40 for all transaction types.