Ethereum’s London hard fork takes ETH on a more deflationary path

Ethereum’s London hard fork, executed on August 5, ushered in a new era in the transition to Ethereum 2.0, a fully Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain. In fact, the London update is the penultimate step on the road to the final transition to PoS, scheduled for 2022. The update went live almost on time at 2:33 pm once the block height of 12,965,000 was reached.

In addition to the highly anticipated Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, this update introduces four other EIPs to the network: EIP-3554, EIP-3541, EIP-3198 and EIP-3529. The main change made by EIP-1559 is the handling of transaction fees on the blockchain. In the previous mechanism, the transaction costs were distributed directly to the miners, while now there is a fixed network fee per block which is destroyed, leading to lower revenues for the miners.

A representative from ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company that supports Ethereum’s infrastructure, explained to Cointelegraph that user enthusiasm is opposed to the initial discontent of miners:

“Users seem much more in favor of the hard fork as it offers them more predictable gas fees. Currently, 97.5% of clients are ready for the London hard fork. This is why EIP-1559 has become popular in the community and is the most important proposal approved by the Ethereum community and included in the London hard fork. “

However, miners still have an additional revenue stream on top of the two Ether (ETH) reward they receive for each new block. EIP-1559 introduces the concept of “tip” to the commission mechanism: tipping can be seen as a rate that applications and users can decide to pay if they want the network to prioritize their transaction.

Kent Barton, Head of Research and Development of the ShapeShift crypto trading platform, spoke about the impact of EIP-1550 on community dynamics with Cointelegraph, stating: “The reduced profitability of miners associated with 1559 led to some initial opposition from this segment of the Ethereum ecosystem. However, there were no realistic alternatives, 1559 had the broad support of the rest of the community.“

The MEV becomes increasingly relevant before the merger

Barton believes the miners have decided to abandon their hostile stance, as a controversial and unpopular hard fork would have caused a correction in the price of ETH, going against their own interests. In response to the reduction in direct revenue distributed to miners, several mining pools have begun to resort to Miner Extractable Value (MEV) solutions to increase net revenue.

The MEV is a metric that measures the profit a miner, validator or sequencer can earn, using their ability to benefit from arbitrage by including, excluding or reordering transactions within the produced blocks. MEV solutions can only be activated and executed by miners, as they are the only ones with the power to organize transactions in a block on the network.

Caleb Sheridan, core developer of Eden Network, a transaction priority solution, talked about MEV with Cointelegraph:

“The MEV is more important than ever. Miners are finding new ways to increase their revenue after the reduction introduced by EIP-1559. These techniques and tools will also arrive on Proof-of-Stake, where they will also be used by validators to increase revenue. “

Sheridan added that MEV solutions offer involved miners greater rewards for “honest participation in the ordering protocol proposed by the network.This will keep those solutions relevant to validators after the transition to PoS is complete.

However, it is important to remember that one of the main objectives of the London update through EIP-1559 was to stem the problem of high gas fees that plagued the network throughout the bull run from late Q4 2020 to mid Q2 2021. Since the activation of the ‘ London update of 5 August, gas fees also recorded an increase.

Gas prices rose 44% from pre-London levels of 45.77 gwei on 4 August to a 45-day high of 65.22 gwei on 10 August. The gwei is a quantity used to calculate the gas fees. A gwei or Gigawei is a small unit of Ether, known as the smallest base unit of the token. One gwei equals 0.000000001 ETH, and 1 ETH equals 1 billion gwei.

However, this spike in gas fees could simply be the result of increased network congestion due to the asset’s price action and the upgrade itself. It should be noted that the post-London increase has brought gas fees to much lower levels than in May, the last time ETH visited its current price range.

These increased gas fees are now destroyed instead of being distributed to miners, thus leading to the elimination of some Ether tokens from the network economy. The impact of the burns introduced by EIP-1559 adds deflationary pressure on the token. ConsenSys representative explained:

“Investor sentiment towards ETH as an asset appears to be reacting to the declining supply of ETH due to EIP-1559. 23,000 ETH have already been destroyed, slowing down the issue rate of new ETHs (distributed in the form of block rewards for the new blocks added to the blockchain). “

At the current burn rate, 2.3 ETH per minute is destroyed. This means that, at the current market value of the token, $ 10.7 million in ETH is destroyed every day. This burn rate gave birth to the “deflationary asset” narrative for the native Ethereum token. In reality, however, this update does not really make Ether a deflationary asset, it simply reduces its inflation rate. Indeed, Ether will remain inflationary even following the transition to Ethereum 2.0.

A model made by Justin Drake of the Ethereum Foundation reveals that, in the most probable hypothesis, there will be 1,000 ETH placed and 6,000 ETH destroyed per day. His model assumes that if multiple validators come together and the annual percentage return (APR) of staking is 6%, the annual drop in supply will be 1.6 million Ether tokens, reducing the annual issuance rate for l ‘assets at 1.4%. This model confirms that the token will still be an inflationary asset, but will have greater deflationary pressure.

ETH earnings exceed BTC among other metrics

Ethereum’s recent hard fork resulted in strong gains for the native token. ETH has visited levels above $ 3,000, about 30% off the all-time high of $ 4.362 reached on May 12, 2021. The token is at levels visited in May, before the flash crash that hit much of the country on May 19. crypto market, now known as “Black Wednesday.”

Bitcoin (BTC) has also posted notable gains over the past seven days, but Ethereum has outperformed the leading cryptocurrency again. ETH’s weekly earnings are 29.62%, compared to 21.69% of the price of Bitcoin.

As Armstrong commented, “The London update was an important step in Ethereum’s roadmap, but its movement against Bitcoin is far more than London: it’s a network effect of institutional investors, NFTs, the DeFi summer, and the general public’s distrust of of CeFi.Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, even speculated that Ethereum could push Bitcoin to $ 100,000.

The next step for Ethereum will be the final merger with the Proof-of-Stake system, which according to ConsenSys “will likely take place in early 2022.” Additionally, the ConsenSys rep revealed that some analysts anticipate that distributed staking rewards will soon more than double to $ 20 billion, and by 2025 they will double again to $ 40 billion.

Whether or not these predictions come true, it is evident by observing the market sentiment that despite the market crash between June and July Ether is further cementing its place as the cryptocurrency with utility, especially with updates to the network such as the London hard fork. they stimulate growth by addressing pre-existing pain points such as gas fees.

It appears the community is reacting well to what ConsenSys founder and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin called the introduction of the ultra-solid coin. Even Kevin O’Leary, a well-known judge of Shark Tank, has further promoted the narrative of “ultrasound money,” citing the fact that ETH’s offer does not have a minimum.